EU to negotiate € 20 billion aid package for Kyiv as US support on hold

As Ukraine’s frontline forces grapple with weapons shortages and its air defense systems lack crucial missiles due to dwindling US support under President Donald Trump, the European Union is stepping in to negotiate a €20 billion military aid package, while Trump’s potential policy shift may allow EU countries to purchase US weapons for Ukraine.
by Olena Mukhina
22/02/2025
The European Council illuminated with the Ukrainian flag on Europe Day in Brussels in 2022. Source: The European Union.
EU to negotiate € 20 billion aid package for Kyiv as US support on hold

The European Union authorities are negotiating an additional military aid package worth €20 billion for Ukraine, Bloomberg has reported, citing its own sources.

The report comes after US President Donald Trump signaled openness to allowing European countries to purchase US-made weapons for Ukraine. The potential shift in policy comes as Trump’s administration seeks to broker an end to the war, while reducing direct US military support. This stance could provide Ukraine a path to continue receiving American weaponry even if US aid is discontinued. Since Trump has taken office, no support packages have been announced, while Ukraine is starting to feeling lack of weapons on the front lines and missiles for air defenses.

Sources say the package will include the supply of artillery ammunition, air defense systems, deep-precision strike missiles, drones, and other weaponry. The aid will also be aimed at strengthening Ukrainian military brigades.

The EU intends to finalize the initiative, which involves contributions in both material and financial forms from member states and like-minded allies, at the upcoming meeting of foreign ministers, according to sources familiar with the plans who spoke on condition of anonymity. EU leaders will then need to agree on the contribution amounts and approve the package.

However, as the report noted, these timelines could be disrupted, as Hungary has already stated it will not support the initiative, while Germany is preoccupied with its own elections.

On 11 February, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that security guarantees for Ukraine from Europe alone would be ineffective without US involvement as US President Donald Trump intensified efforts to end the war quickly.

The Ukrainian president stressed the importance of continued US military aid, mentioning the Patriot air defense systems that Kyiv received from Washington, which are capable of intercepting Russian ballistic and hypersonic missiles, as a key example of irreplaceable support.

