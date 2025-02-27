Support us on Patreon
NATO chief announces ”billions” in aid to Ukraine from Alliance members after talking to Trump

The NATO Secretary General will also join a meeting in London this weekend to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine with European leaders.
byBenjamin Looijen
27/02/2025
1 minute read
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and President of the United States Donald Trump. Photo via Wikimedia.
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has stated that Alliance members will continue to support Ukraine following his conversation with US President Donald Trump.

Rutte’s announcement signals the Alliance’s commitment to continue the support for Ukraine, even as uncertainty looms over US policy under President Donald Trump. His remarks, made after a conversation with Trump, emphasize NATO’s efforts to bolster defense spending and provide billions in aid to Ukraine.

Following the conversation, Rutte declared that “the US and NATO are getting stronger” and that Alliance members are “moving quickly to invest more in defense.”

“On Ukraine, Allies are preparing billions more in aid + contributions to security guarantees,” the NATO chief added, without specifying details.

Rutte will join a consultation among European leaders on defense in London on Sunday 2 March. He is accepting an invitation from British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, a NATO spokesman confirmed.

Starmer will receive Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and French President Emmanuel Macron, among others. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is also most likely to attend.

The leaders will discuss security and defense in Europe. Host Starmer is working on a plan to provide Ukraine with security guarantees if it comes to an end to the war with Russia. European military personnel should play an important role in this, if it is up to the United Kingdom and France, but with the United States as ”the big stick.”

Starmer is currently in Washington to discuss this with President Donald Trump.

