US agrees to help Russia restore access to world market during latest peace talks

Washington and Moscow also agreed to develop measures for implementing deal on banning strikes on energy infrastructure of Russia and Ukraine.
byOlena Mukhina
25/03/2025
3 minute read
The White House in Washington DC, illustrative image: Wikimedia Commons.
The White House in Washington DC. The illustrative image: Wikimedia Commons.
The US and Russia have agreed on safe navigation in the Black Sea, the White House announced following negotiations between the two countries in Saudi Arabia, Sky News reports.

Ukraine and US delegations were engaged in talks in Saudi Arabia the day after Washington representatives held negotiations with Moscow. After the meeting, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said that Kyiv would consider any movement of Russian military vessels beyond the eastern part of the Black Sea a violation of this agreement.

“The United States and Russia have agreed to ensure safe navigation, eliminate the use of force, and prevent the use of commercial vessels for military purposes in the Black Sea,” the statement reads.

Additionally, the US and Russia have agreed on measures prohibiting strikes on energy infrastructure in both Russia and Ukraine.

“The United States and Russia will continue working toward a stable and lasting peace. The United States reaffirmed President Donald Trump’s imperative to end the killings on both sides of the Russia-Ukraine conflict as a necessary step toward achieving a lasting peace settlement.

To this end, the United States will continue facilitating negotiations between both parties in accordance with the agreements reached in Riyadh,” the statement adds.

Washington will also assist in restoring Russia’s access to global markets for agricultural exports and fertilizers.

The US will facilitate the restoration of Russia’s access to global markets for agricultural exports and fertilizers, reduce maritime insurance costs, and expand access to ports and payment systems for such transactions.

