Twelve European supports Czech initiative on Radio Liberty’s survival

The Czech Republic garnered support from 12 countries for an initiative to preserve the operations of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, the Czech Radio reported on 25 March.

This development comes after RFE/RL President and CEO Stephen Capus announced that the media organization had its federal grant agreement canceled, which had previously funded its global operations.

The funding cuts follow President Donald Trump’s 14 March executive order directing the US Agency for Global Media (USAGM) and six other lesser-known agencies to reduce their activities to the minimum required by law, citing a need to cut bureaucracy.

Martin Dvorzhak, the Czech Minister for European Affairs, announced that Finland and Denmark have joined the list of supporting nations. Following the United States’ decision to cancel funding for the radio station, Dvorzhak reached out to other European ministers.

“We are currently holding discussions at various levels. It looks promising,” Dvorzhak said.

The radio station faces a critical financial challenge after the US Agency for Global Media (USAGM) refused to transfer congressional funds. An emergency court hearing in Columbia, USA, sought to secure $7.5 million allocated by the US Congress for the radio station’s operations.

Just before the court discussion, USAGM indicated it would immediately take steps to release funds covering two weeks of current expenses, according to a Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty statement.

The European Union’s top diplomat, Kaja Kallas, said that the EU cannot automatically assume financing for Radio Liberty but will examine the situation to determine potential assistance.

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty filed on 19 March a lawsuit against USAGM and its officials Kari Lake and Victor Morales, attempting to block the decision to terminate federal grant funding.

Read also: