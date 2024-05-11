Eng
“We should prepare for Russia not being a peaceful partner,” Czech President warns

Petr Pavel warns of long-term Russian threat beyond Ukraine.
byOrysia Hrudka
11/05/2024
1 minute read
Czech President Petr Pavel
Czech President Petr Pavel. Credit: Ukraine’s Presidential Office
Czech President Petr Pavel, in a recent interview with the Austrian newspaper Die Presse, expressed his concerns over Russia’s ambitions in Europe, suggesting that Moscow’s goals extend beyond merely acquiring part of Ukraine.

According to President Pavel, Europe is on the brink of a protracted confrontation with Russia, which might not necessarily be military in nature but will nevertheless pose significant challenges.

“Russia aims to restore the imperial magnitude of the Soviet Union, including its sphere of influence, and they are quite open about it. We should take this seriously and prepare for Russia not being a peaceful partner,” Pavel stated.

He highlighted the destructive role Moscow has played in various European countries, spreading propaganda and often outright falsehoods. Pavel believes that Europe must stand firm when Russian actions counter European interests. “Otherwise, our way of life and our values will be under threat,” he added, indicating that dealing with Russia could become a part of daily life in Europe.

The Czech President also voiced strong support for Ukraine, stating that helping Ukraine is also about securing Europe’s safety.

“If we want to maintain security and prosperity in this part of Europe, we must set clear boundaries for Russia. Failing to do so could lead to significant complications in the future,” Pavel remarked. He also noted that peace with Russia cannot be achieved by accepting its objectives.

Furthermore, in light of the upcoming US presidential elections and the potential re-election of Donald Trump, Pavel cautioned that Europe, which has long treated the USA like a “spoiled child,” needs to be prepared and take more responsibility for its own security.

