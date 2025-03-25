Frontline report: Ukraine’s new F-16s are now ready to attack Russian jets — and win

Today, we will discuss how the Ukrainian air force is getting stronger with the arrival of more F-16 fighter jets and how they have started to play a more important role in Ukrainian air operations. We will take a look at their effectiveness in defensive and offensive roles, combating Russian drone and missile strikes and Russian air power.

Ukraine’s air force has taken another major step forward in enhancing its capabilities with the arrival of additional F-16 fighter jets, as confirmed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. While he did not specify the exact number of the new planes, Zelenskyy dismissed Russian claims that one of the previously received jets had been shot down in Sumy Oblast, calling it a fabrication, as Russians shared no evidence to support their claims. This new reinforcement marks a crucial upgrade in Ukraine’s ability to defend its skies and conduct offensive operations against Russian positions, particularly in regions like Kursk.

The newly arrived F-16 fighters will increase combat capabilities and improve pilot training, thanks to Canada’s recent decision to provide four additional F-16 flight simulators. Training more pilots simultaneously will ensure that more aviators are combat-ready sooner, which is crucial for Ukraine to continue flying more sorties.

Ukrainian pilots defend skies with F-16 precision

One of the most critical roles the F-16 has played is in defending Ukrainian skies, proving their worth in intercepting incoming Russian missiles and drones. In one example, a Ukrainian-operated F-16 shot down six Russian cruise missiles in a single sortie. The pilot even used the aircraft’s main cannon to destroy two of the missiles, showcasing both the skill of the trained Ukrainian pilots and the platform’s versatility.

This ability to take down incoming threats is vital, given Russia’s daily bombardment of Ukrainian cities and infrastructure with drones and missiles. While Ukraine has been defending itself using Soviet-era jets like the MiG-29 and Su-27, these aircraft were never designed for modern air combat or missile interception. The F-16, with its advanced radar systems and missile capabilities, is far more effective in this role. Since the start of the war, Ukraine has repeatedly emphasized the need for Western fighter jets to counter Russia’s air power.

Having more F-16 jets in its arsenal means that Ukraine can improve its operational flexibility in the skies, switching from purely defensive to offensive missions, at a much higher pace with overall bigger efficiency and with less risk. With the continuous degrading of the Russian air defense network, through a massive operation destroying hundreds of Russian launchers, radars, and electronic warfare systems over the past months, the increased quantity of F-16 fighter jets gain the freedom to be used aggressively in offensive roles as well. They were recently involved in air strikes on Russian military positions, infrastructure, and headquarters in Kursk, dealing significant damage and sabotaging Russian efforts, working in tandem with Ukrainian MiGs.

However, Western-delivered jets have a clear edge over the Soviet-era aircraft. The F-16 can carry nearly twice the payload of a MiG-29 and has more hard points to mount munitions. They can also deploy advanced Western munitions without requiring complex and costly modifications. This makes them more effective at striking Russian bases, command centers, and logistics hubs deep behind enemy lines. Additionally, their greater operational range allows them to be rearmed and repaired at safer, more distant airbases, reducing the risk of Russian counterstrikes.

Ukrainian F-16s hit back in offensive strikes

Beyond striking ground targets, Ukraine’s F-16 jets are also well-equipped for air-to-air combat. They feature advanced radar systems, superior missile capabilities, and a relatively small radar cross-section compared to many Russian fighters, making them harder to detect and target. Recent footage of Ukrainian F-16 sorties shows them carrying AIM-120 AMRAAM missiles, external fuel tanks, and additional air-to-air sidewinders. This loadout suggests that these jets were on a mission to engage Russian aircraft rather than a ground attack mission, demonstrating Ukraine’s growing ability to challenge enemy fighter jets.

Overall, with each new shipment of F-16 and other Western fighter jets, Ukraine strengthens its ability to defend itself and push Russian forces back. More jets mean better protection from missile strikes, more successful air raids on Russian positions, and improved capabilities in aerial combat. As additional jets arrive from Western allies in the coming months, Ukraine’s air force will continue to evolve for the better.

In our regular frontline report, we pair up with the military blogger Reporting from Ukraine to keep you informed about what is happening on the battlefield in the Russo-Ukrainian war.