Yermak: Relations between Kyiv and Washington are back on track

Andriy Yermak, chief of staff to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, told Reuters that relations between Kyiv and Washington have improved after a tense period in bilateral relations.

The tension between Zelenskyy and Trump came after the clash in the Oval Office on 28 Feb.

After the heated discussion in the Oval Office, the US and Ukraine resumed their diplomatic talks over the peace negotiations with the countries’ delegation meeting in Saudi Arabia. On the meeting, Ukraine accepted the proposal for a 30-day ceasefire.

Yermak also said two rounds of ceasefire talks in Saudi Arabia as a turning point in the diplomatic relations between Ukraine and the US. He emphasized Ukraine’s commitment to constructive dialogue with the United States.

“I think we have great conversations with the Americans,” Yermak said in an interview. “I think we are back on track.”

On 19 March Trump and Zelenskyy held a phone conversation, which reportedly changed the dynamics. Yermak described this conversation as “great” and part of Ukraine’s strategy to rebuild diplomatic rapport.

“Dear American friends, you understand that we are partners. This was our goal,” Yermak stated.

Yermak contrasted Ukraine’s approach with Russia’s, claiming Moscow is “just playing games” with peace negotiations. Russia has proposed conditional truces, particularly regarding Black Sea interactions and economic sanctions.

Yermak criticized Russia’s conditional approach. “It shows that they did not accept an unconditional ceasefire, which is nonsense,” he said. “Our logic is that we need to go in without any conditions.”

The negotiations resulted in separate deals between the United States, Ukraine, and Russia to pause attacks over the Black Sea and against energy targets. However, the implementation remains unclear.

Yermak quoted President Trump as wanting to end the war, saying, “President Trump wants to end this war, this is great…. Russia does not want to end this war.”

Read also: