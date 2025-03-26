Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Yermak: Relations between Kyiv and Washington are back on track

A March telephone call between Trump and Zelenskyy marks a potential reset in bilateral relations, head of the Presidential Office said.
byMaria Tril
26/03/2025
3 minute read
Ukrainian President's Office Head Andrii Yermak (in the center). Photo: president.gov.ua
Ukrainian President’s Office Head Andrii Yermak (in the center). Photo: president.gov.ua
Yermak: Relations between Kyiv and Washington are back on track

Andriy Yermak, chief of staff to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, told Reuters that relations between Kyiv and Washington have improved after a tense period in bilateral relations.

The tension between Zelenskyy and Trump came after the clash in the Oval Office on 28 Feb.

After the heated discussion in the Oval Office, the US and Ukraine resumed their diplomatic talks over the peace negotiations with the countries’ delegation meeting in Saudi Arabia. On the meeting, Ukraine accepted the proposal for a 30-day ceasefire.

Yermak also said two rounds of ceasefire talks in Saudi Arabia as a turning point in the diplomatic relations between Ukraine and the US. He emphasized Ukraine’s commitment to constructive dialogue with the United States.

“I think we have great conversations with the Americans,” Yermak said in an interview. “I think we are back on track.”

On 19 March Trump and Zelenskyy held a phone conversation, which reportedly changed the dynamics. Yermak described this conversation as “great” and part of Ukraine’s strategy to rebuild diplomatic rapport.

“Dear American friends, you understand that we are partners. This was our goal,” Yermak stated.

Yermak contrasted Ukraine’s approach with Russia’s, claiming Moscow is “just playing games” with peace negotiations. Russia has proposed conditional truces, particularly regarding Black Sea interactions and economic sanctions.

Yermak criticized Russia’s conditional approach. “It shows that they did not accept an unconditional ceasefire, which is nonsense,” he said. “Our logic is that we need to go in without any conditions.”

The negotiations resulted in separate deals between the United States, Ukraine, and Russia to pause attacks over the Black Sea and against energy targets. However, the implementation remains unclear.

Yermak quoted President Trump as wanting to end the war, saying, “President Trump wants to end this war, this is great…. Russia does not want to end this war.”

 Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts