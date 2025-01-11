ISW: No negotiations will lead to sustainable peace with Putin’s demands

The Institute for the Study of War reported on 10 January that te peace negotiations betweet Ukraine and Russia will not succeed unless Putin remains committed to his demands including Ukraine’s demilitarization and the cession of significant territory in eastern and southern Ukraine to Russia.

Trump has previously claimed that he could end the war in Ukraine within “24 hours,” and claimed regarding Ukraine’s negotiations with Russia, suggesting proposals that would involve ceding significant Ukrainian territory to Russia. The prospect of negotiations has sparked mixed reactions. Concerns have emerged in Kyiv about potential concessions.

Former US President-elect Donald Trump said on 9 January that preparations are underway for his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, though no specific timeline was provided.

The Kremlin expressed readiness for talks with US President-elect Donald Trump without “preconditions” while maintaining its unchanged position on Ukraine, the ISW reports.

Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov claimed on 10 January that Russian President Vladimir Putin is “open to contact with international leaders” and that “no conditions are required for this contact,” responding to Trump’s statement about arranging a meeting with Putin.

The ISW reports that Putin’s demands toward Ukraine remain fixed on positions he outlined in June 2024 and reiterated during his 19 December Direct Line presentation.

These demands include replacing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his government under what Putin terms “denazification.”

Putin also demands Ukraine’s demilitarization and the cession of significant territory in eastern and southern Ukraine to Russia, including areas Russia does not currently control, according to the ISW.

“No negotiations will result in a meaningful or sustainable peace as long as Putin remains committed to these demands — regardless of the Kremlin’s ‘willingness’ to hold talks with Western leaders,” the ISW states.

