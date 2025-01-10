Eng
ISW: Russian security officials urge Putin to escalate war in Ukraine

Sources within the Russian presidential administration report growing elite frustration over insufficient resources for the war in Ukraine, which led to high casualties for limited territorial gains
byMaria Tril
10/01/2025
2 minute read
frontline in ukraine
Ukrainian troops on the frontline. Photo: General Staff via Facebook
ISW: Russian security officials urge Putin to escalate war in Ukraine

Russian military and security officials are pushing President Vladimir Putin to implement full mobilization and transition to a wartime economy, reports Russian opposition media outlet Meduza.

Sources within the presidential administration reveal “growing frustration” among Russian elites over the war’s progress in Ukraine.

Russian forces have increased their operational tempo in recent months, but faced significant challenges in achieving meaningful progress while suffering heavy losses. The high casualty rate was estimated of over 1,500 soldiers killed or injured daily during peak fighting.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported on 9 January that Russian advances slowed to approximately nine square kilometers per day in December 2024, following three months of increasing territorial gains.

State sources close to the presidential administration said that the war’s end could be “critical” if officials cannot develop a coherent narrative for Russian society.

“The Russian government currently lacks a clear vision for post-war Russia,” they said.

High-ranking security officials express particular concern over insufficient manpower and materiel, according to a source in the presidential administration.

They argue that Putin needs to conduct “mobilization” to strengthen Russia’s military capabilities.

According to the ISW, the military commanders may be reconsidering the strategy of accepting high casualties for limited tactical advances.

Sources in the State Duma, federal government, and regional administrations told Meduza that Russian elites are “disappointed” and “tired” of waiting for the war to end. They express concern about Western sanctions’ long-term economic impact.

ISW assesses that Putin remains resistant to conducting partial involuntary reserve callups or further economic mobilization, citing potential public backlash and economic strain.

Read also:

