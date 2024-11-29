Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

UK intel: Russia’s experimental Oreshnik missile likely deployed for strategic messaging

Russia likely used its expensive, experimental Oreshnik missile as symbolic retaliation for Ukraine’s Western missile use, despite limited production, per UK intelligence.
byYuri Zoria
29/11/2024
2 minute read
uk intel russia’s experimental oreshnik missile likely deployed strategic messaging multiple independently-targetable reentry vehicles (mirv) russian intermediate-range nuclear-capable ballistic (irbm) hitting dnipro city 21 2024 local telegram channels icbm strike
Multiple Independently-targetable Reentry Vehicles (MIRV) from a Russian intermediate-range nuclear-capable ballistic missile (IRBM) hitting Dnipro city on 21 November 2024. Screenshot: Local Telegram channels.
UK intel: Russia’s experimental Oreshnik missile likely deployed for strategic messaging

In its November 29 intelligence update, the British Defense Ministry says Russia’s use of the Oreshnik intermediate-range ballistic missile against Ukraine on 21 November was almost certainly intended as strategic messaging following Ukraine’s use of Western missiles into Russia.

Russia’s 21 November strike on Dnipro marked the first combat use of a nuclear-capable Multiple Independently-targetable Reentry Vehicle (MIRV) intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) carrying conventional warheads, representing a significant escalation by Russia in the Russo-Ukrainian War. It was the first combat use of the MIRV, marking a break from decades of deterrence doctrine.

According to the British intelligence, Russia likely possesses only a few Oreshnik missiles, which have not entered production and are significantly costlier than other missiles in use.

isw recent russian missile strike shows new nuclear threat rs-26 rubezh thought what putin calls oreshnik media militarnyi b11673dcccf3647b russia showcased its capabilities dnipro using ballistic missiles alongside putin's threats
RS-26 “Rubezh” thought to be what Putin calls the Oreshnik. Photo: Russian media, via Militarnyi.

The Ministry wrote:

  • On 21 November 2024, Russia targeted a Ukrainian munitions factory in Dnipro with the first-ever operational use of an intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM), codenamed Oreshnik. An IRBM is classified as having a maximum range of 3,000-5,500km. In this instance, the missile traveled just over 800km to its target.
  • Russia announced its withdrawal from the Intermediate Nuclear Forces Treaty in February 2019, which banned the development and production of IRBMs. However, the development of Oreshnik almost certainly occurred before this. The system is highly likely a variant of the Rubezh RS-26 ballistic missile, which was first tested in 2011.
  • The missile payload was observed as six groups of six warheads, for a total of 36 submunitions. These submunitions travel at hypersonic speeds (greater than Mach 5) before impact, as is typical for a missile of this class. All IRBM and intercontinental ballistic missile warheads travel at hypersonic speeds when re-entering the atmosphere.
  • The use of this experimental system against Ukraine was almost certainly intended as strategic messaging following Ukraine’s use of Western missiles into Russia. Russia highly likely only has a handful of Oreshnik missiles, which are yet to enter serial production. This missile is highly likely to be far more expensive than other missiles Russia is currently using against Ukraine.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts
    Deputy Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh.
    Read More

    US maintains restrictions on Ukraine’s long-range strikes inside Russia amid Kursk operation

    Despite Ukraine's success in recent surprise Kursk operation, the US continues to forbid Ukraine’s long-range strikes with Western-supplied weapons deep inside Russia, fearing Russia’s escalation and retaliation. "Just because Russia hasn't responded to something doesn't mean that they can't or won't in the future,” said Deputy Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh.
    byVira Kravchuk