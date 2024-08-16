The United States reaffirmed its position regarding the use of Western-supplied weapons for strikes deep within Russian territory, according to Deputy Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh during a briefing.

This comes amid Ukraine’s recent cross-border operation into Russia’s Kursk Oblast. Ukrainian President Zelenskyy urged the removal of restrictions on long-range strikes against Russia, emphasizing the need for a “fair response” to continued Russian attacks. He argued that lifting these restrictions would save lives by enabling Ukraine to destroy Russian missile launch sites and military logistics.

Sabrina Singh emphasized that the parameters for Ukrainian use of US-provided weapons remain unchanged.

“I don’t have anything more to provide on long range deep strike capabilities. We have given them capabilities and sort of worked with the Ukrainians on setting those parameters, but those haven’t changed,” she stated.

When questioned about the potential escalatory nature of such strikes, Singh highlighted the importance of considering the broader coalition effort supporting Ukraine.

She argued that the most effective approach for Ukrainian forces is to combine capabilities from various allied nations to regain sovereign territory, rather than conducting long-range strikes within Russia.

The spokesperson addressed concerns about potential Russian retaliation, saying that the US is worried about “escalation”.

“Just because Russia hasn’t responded to something doesn’t mean that they can’t or won’t in the future,” she said.

Regarding the recent Kursk operation, Singh confirmed that the Pentagon noted the redeployment of some Russian units to the Kursk area, indicating continued monitoring of the situation. However, she declined to elaborate on specific details of the Kursk operation or its objectives, citing ongoing efforts to gather more information.

When questioned about the US’s apparent lack of advance knowledge regarding the Kursk operation, Singh rejected suggestions of an intelligence failure or a lack of trust between Washington and Kyiv.

“We have a very good relationship with our Ukrainian counterparts,” Singh asserted.

Singh also disclosed that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin had recently spoken with Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, discussing kraine’s current military operations and pressing security needs. Singh reported that Umerov provided updates on the war’s dynamics and the impact of ongoing Russian attacks.

She emphasized the US commitment to providing consistent support to Ukraine, stating, “The President has been clear that we’re going to stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes.”

