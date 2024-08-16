Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

The Independent: Ukraine captures around 2,000 Russian POWs in Kursk, Ukrainian colonel says

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy revealed that a key objective of the recent Kursk offensive is to increase Ukraine’s “exchange fund” of Russian prisoners of war. An unnamed Ukrainian colonel told the Independent that the number could be as high as 2,000 POWs.
byVira Kravchuk
16/08/2024
2 minute read
A screenshot from the video reportedly showing Russian POWs in Kursk Oblast.
A screenshot from the video reportedly showing Russian POWs in Kursk Oblast. Source: I Want to Live, a Ukrainian hotline for Russian servicemen to surrender to Ukraine
The Independent: Ukraine captures around 2,000 Russian POWs in Kursk, Ukrainian colonel says

An unnamed Ukrainian colonel told The Independent that Ukrainian forces captured around 2000 Russians prisoners of war in Kursk Oblast. 

On 6 August, Ukraine launched a surprise incursion in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, capturing in ten days approximately 305 square miles of Russian territory, which is more land than Russia has taken in Ukraine during the entire calendar year. This operation represents the largest foreign attack on sovereign Russian territory since World War II.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed that one of the goals of the incursion was to replenish an “exchange fund” of Russian prisoners of war. Zelenskyy claimed Ukraine captured around 100 POWs, while other sources named a higher number, closer to 2000, according to The Independent.

Russia has not officially acknowledged the surrender of its soldiers, but videos of captured Russian troops have surfaced online. Military analyst Geschlittert reported that at least 265 Russian soldiers were captured by 12 August, based on the number of prisoners seen in these videos.

The Ukrainian colonel also told The Independent that around 8,000 soldiers were involved in the Kursk operation, with thousands more ready to join.

He suggested that Ukrainian troops plan to hold their positions to create a “buffer zone,” which would increase the distance between Russian forces and Ukrainian civilians, potentially reducing Moscow’s ability to launch cross-border attacks.

The incursion has prompted the evacuation of nearly 200,000 Russian civilians from the Kursk Oblast and the neighboring Belgorod oblast, according to Russian officials. 

While Ukrainian forces have not entered Belgorod, a state of emergency was declared, and local officials report aerial attacks on the area.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!