Russians kilometers away from Kharkiv’s Kupiansk, Donetsk’s Pokrovsk, authorities say

Both cities are focal points of Russian months-long operations in the regions.
byYuri Zoria
09/01/2025
Situation near Kupiansk and Pokrovsk. Map: Liveuamap
Russian forces have advanced to within critical distance of two key Ukrainian cities, conducting intensive military operations and creating severe humanitarian challenges for remaining residents, local authorities report on 8 January.

For months, Russia has been pushing to capture the remaining parts of Donetsk Oblast in eastern Ukraine, with a focus on Pokrovsk, Kurakhove, Chasiv Yar and other Ukrainian strongholds.

Kupiansk situation

The front line has reached within two kilometers of Kupiansk, Kupiansk City Military Administration head Andriy Besedin on Ukrainian TV, as reported by RBC-Ukraine. According to Besedin, Russian forces conducted over 12 assault operations in the Petropavlivka-Holubivka direction yesterday, targeting the central part of Kupiansk.

The enemy is attempting to reach the main Svatove-Kupiansk highway to advance on the city itself. The situation is also very difficult in the Zahryzove-Lozova-Kruhliakivka direction, where the enemy constantly conducts assaults to reach the left bank of the Oskil River,” Besedin said.

Pokrovsk under threat

Russian forces are now less than three kilometers from Pokrovsk, Pokrovsk City Military Administration head Serhiy Dobriak told Radio Liberty. The city currently lacks electricity, gas, and water supply.

The shelling situation is worsening, with increased frequency. This includes air bombs, artillery strikes, and particularly troublesome FPV drones. No place in the city is safe from artillery fire or drone attacks,” Dobriak reported.

Humanitarian Situation Despite severe conditions, approximately 7,200 people remain in Pokrovsk. The city has been without water supply since summer, while electricity and gas supplies are completely cut off. Several pharmacies, the city hospital (operating in limited capacity), one Ukrposhta post office, and several shops remain operational. Evacuation efforts continue.

