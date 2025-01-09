Ukrainians strike Russian 8th Guards Army command post in occupied Donetsk Oblast (video)

The Armed Forces of Ukraine conducted a precision strike on the command post of the Russian 8th Guards Combined Arms Army on 7 January, as reported by Militarnyi.

Last year, Ukraine intensified its long-range drone attacks against the military and fuel facilities within Russia and in occupied territories. Many of such attacks target Russian command and control facilities, ammunition depots, fuel processing and storage factories.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the command post was located in Khartsyzk, in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast some 73 kilometers behind the Russian lines. Military officials confirmed they took all necessary measures to minimize risks to civilians. Pro-Russian Telegram channels claimed the attack took place at 13:35 Kyiv time.

Russian media outlet MASH Na Donbase published video footage from the strike location. Despite partial blurring, characteristic terrain features helped identify the probable impact site.

Militarnyi says the recording was made on Filatova Street between the Khartsyzk Pipe Plant and Stalkanat-Silur enterprises, near a multi-story administrative building.

“It can be assumed that this was the location of the 8th Combined Arms Army’s command center. However, it is worth noting that the target of the Ukrainian munitions could have been another facility,” Militarnyi wrote.

Another video by locals shared by Mash yesterday shows explosions, with the narrator saying that there are explosions at the entrance to Khartsyzk:

According to Militarnyi, local residents reported approximately eight explosions and the activation of enemy air defense systems.

The results of the attack and the extent of damage has been currently unknown.

Lately, Ukraine has escalated its air strikes, targeting Russia’s command and control. On 30 December, Ukrainian forces conducted a missile strike on Lgov in Kursk Oblast using Storm Shadow cruise missiles, eliminating eight Russian servicemen, including two lieutenant colonels and one major.

