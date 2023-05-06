Russia’s vulnerability to drone attacks raises security concerns in Moscow, UK Intel says

Alleged drone attack on the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia. Screenshots from the video.

The timing of the drone strike on the Kremlin a few days before Victory Day shows Russia’s increasing vulnerability to such attacks and has almost certainly raised the threat perception of the Russian leadership over the Victory Day events, UK Intelligence reported.

Twenty-one cities in six Russian regions and occupied Crimea have cancelled their Victory Day military parades, citing security concerns. The Victory Day commemorating the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany has been monopolized and weaponized by Russian propaganda over the past decades.

According to UK Intelligence, the Victory Day celebration will likely advance in Moscow, albeit on a smaller scale. Russia’s President Vladimir Putin’s reception following the parade will not proceed.

The traditional March of the Immortal Regiment (Bessmertny Polk), where family members display photographs of World War II deceased veterans associated with Victory Day, has also been cancelled. This follows the recent cancellation of the Russian-hosted International Army Games.

The potential for protests and discontent over the Ukraine war are also likely to have influenced the calculus of the Russian leadership, UK Intelligence reported.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this. We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: British intelligence, drone attack, Kremlin, Moscow, Putin, Russian invasion of Ukraine, Victory Day