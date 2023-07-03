Quarter of Ukrainians remain forced from their homes due to Russia’s invasion – British Intel

Ukrainian refugees. Source: UkrInform

The full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine forced a quarter of Ukrainians to leave their homes, fleeing from war, British intelligence reported in its daily update on the Russo-Ukrainian war on 3 July.

On 29 June 2023, Ukrainian authorities reported that, under emergency legislation,139,000 Ukrainian citizens were evacuated from the combat zones in the Ukrainian-controlled areas of the Donetsk, Kharkiv, and Kherson oblasts since July 2022. This is part of Ukraine’s ongoing broader displacement crisis caused by the unprovoked and illegal Russian invasion. According to the United Nations, 6,3 million Ukrainians remain refugees, and over five million are internally displaced.

Before the full-scale Russian invasion started in February 2022, the pre-war population of Ukraine was 44 million people.

Tags: British intelligence, Russian invasion of Ukraine, Russian war crimes, United Nations (UN)