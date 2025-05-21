Ukrainian drones damage sanctioned military electronics plant in Russia [updated]

A series of drone attacks struck the city of Bolkhov in Russia’s Oryol Oblast overnight on 21 May, damaging a semiconductor manufacturing facility that produces electronic components for tanks and missile systems.

Ukraine uses drones to strike Russian military infrastructure, such as airfields, defense plants, ammunition depots, and radar systems. These attacks aim to degrade Russia’s ability to wage war, disrupt logistics, and reduce the effectiveness of Russian military operations. Ukrainian drones also repeatedly hit energy infrastructure, including oil refineries, depots, and steel plants deep inside Russia, with the goal of undermining Russia’s war economy.

Oryol Governor Andrei Klichkov reported that Russian forces intercepted multiple waves of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) throughout the incident.

Klichkov confirmed that the attack damaged several private homes and the Bolkhov Semiconductor Device Plant (JSC “BZPP”).

“Currently, work is underway at the incident sites to eliminate the consequences of the attack. There are no casualties,” Klichkov wrote on Telegram.

Drones allegedly struck a critical Russian semiconductor plant that produces electronic components for tanks and missile systems.



The Bolkhov Semiconductor Device Plant in Oryol Oblast operates under international sanctions, producing up to 3 million devices annually for… pic.twitter.com/JA8oxTt71j — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) May 21, 2025

The facility, located at over 300 km (186 miles) from the Ukrainian border, is an important element of the Russian military industry that develops and manufactures electronic equipment for radio-electronic apparatus, according to International pro-Ukrainian Telegram channel Exilenova+.

BZPP manufactures microchips, semiconductors, indicators, microassemblies, and “eternal batteries” for military and civilian use. The plant’s products are reportedly utilized in communication systems, control systems, electronic warfare equipment, and simulators for tanks and missile complexes. These components are reportedly supplied to at least 19 enterprises within Russia’s military-industrial complex.

The targeted plant was placed under US sanctions on 1 May 2024, potentially indicating its strategic importance to Russia’s defense industry.

Despite being under international sanctions, the plant has maintained active operations, producing up to 3 million devices annually and employing approximately 700 staff members.

The Russian Ministry of Defense claimed a total of 127 drones were shot down during the attack and attributed the strike to Ukraine. Ukrainian Defense Forces have not yet commented on this attack.

[update as of 12:45 p.m.]

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed a drone strike on the Bolkhov Semiconductor Plant in Russia’s Oryol Oblast, identifying it as a facility that supplies critical electronic components to Russia’s defense industry.

Military officials stated that ten unmanned aerial vehicles reached the target area, resulting in a fire at the facility.

The targeted facility supports production of Sukhoi aircraft as well as Iskander and Kinzhal missile systems, according to the Ukrainian General Staff.

Andriy Kovalenko, head of Ukraine’s Center for Countering Disinformation, wrote that the facility produces components used in T-72B3 and T-90M tanks, self-propelled howitzers, Iskander and Kh-101 missiles, and electronic warfare systems including “Krasukha” and “Zhitel.”

“Despite international sanctions, the Bolkhov plant continued to import Western technologies through third countries and ‘parallel imports,’ including components from Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, and even the United States,” Kovalenko stated.