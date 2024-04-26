Vandals target Ukrainian flag in Finnish city twice in one week

​​ The Ukrainian flag in Lappeenranta, a city near the Russian-Finnish border, has been vandalized on two separate occasions within a week, prompting the city to file a criminal report with the police, according to Yle, Finnish news media.

Since Russia started a full-scale invasion in 2022, Finland joined NATO in response to this aggression. Finland also closed the border with Russia due to increased migrant crossings from the Russian side.

In both incidents, the vandals cut the ropes of the flagpole using a sharp object, causing the Ukrainian flag to fall to the ground. The first occurrence occurred last weekend, but the flag was quickly repaired. However, the same situation repeated itself on Thursday, Yle reports.

Tero Mäkelä, the event coordinator for the city of Lappeenranta, noticed the situation and filed a criminal report with the police for both incidents, according to Yle.

The flag has been temporarily taken down for repairs, but the city remains committed to continuing its visible support for Ukraine despite the acts of vandalism.

The Mayor of Lappeenranta, Tuomo Sallinen, affirmed that the city will continue supporting Ukraine, as Yle reported.

“The Ukrainian flag will be returned to the flagpole as soon as possible,” Sallinen said.

