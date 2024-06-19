EU reinstates tariffs on Ukrainian oats; eggs and sugar likely next

The European Union has reimposed customs duties on Ukrainian oats due to exceeded quotas, according to a European Commission statement on July 18.

“As of tomorrow and until 5 June 2025, Ukrainian oats imported into the EU will take place within the tariff quota from the Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Area (DCFTA) in place since 2016 between the two parties,” reads the statement.

The EU has applied an emergency brake, triggered when import volumes reach the average annual import volume recorded between 1 July, 2021, and 31 December, 2023. For oats, this figure is 2,440 tons.

Euronews reports that egg imports from Ukraine have reached levels prompting the Commission to impose restrictions within two weeks, while sugar imports are also under scrutiny.

In 2022, the EU provided Ukrainian agricultural producers with a special mechanism to stimulate trade flows, lifting import restrictions in response to Russia’s invasion.

However, following protests by farmers in Poland and France who opposed cheap Ukrainian imports and alleged unfair competition, the EU set maximum import volumes for Ukrainian agricultural products.

