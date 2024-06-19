Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

EU reinstates tariffs on Ukrainian oats; eggs and sugar likely next

The EU has applied an emergency brake, which is triggered when Ukrainian import volumes reach their maximum limit.
byYevheniia Martyniuk
19/06/2024
1 minute read
EU reinstates tariffs on Ukrainian oats; eggs and sugar likely next
A bag of oats. Photo: Depositphotos
EU reinstates tariffs on Ukrainian oats; eggs and sugar likely next

The European Union has reimposed customs duties on Ukrainian oats due to exceeded quotas, according to a European Commission statement on July 18.

“As of tomorrow and until 5 June 2025, Ukrainian oats imported into the EU will take place within the tariff quota from the Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Area (DCFTA) in place since 2016 between the two parties,” reads the statement.

The EU has applied an emergency brake, triggered when import volumes reach the average annual import volume recorded between 1 July, 2021, and 31 December, 2023. For oats, this figure is 2,440 tons. 

Euronews reports that egg imports from Ukraine have reached levels prompting the Commission to impose restrictions within two weeks, while sugar imports are also under scrutiny.

In 2022, the EU provided Ukrainian agricultural producers with a special mechanism to stimulate trade flows, lifting import restrictions in response to Russia’s invasion.

However, following protests by farmers in Poland and France who opposed cheap Ukrainian imports and alleged unfair competition, the EU set maximum import volumes for Ukrainian agricultural products.

Read more:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts