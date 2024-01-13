Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

The Latest

Romanian farmers join Ukraine border blockade

Farmer protests have obstructed freight traffic at the vital Siret border crossing between Ukraine and Romania, a key export route for Ukraine.
byAlya Shandra
13/01/2024
1 minute read
Romania border trucks Ukraine
A queue of trucks at the Porubne checkpoint at the Romanian border. Photo: Suspilne Chernivtsi
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

In the evening of 13 January, farmers blocked truck traffic at the Romanian border crossing point “Siret,” located across from the Ukrainian “Porubne,” Ukraine’s State Border Guard Service said

Hitherto, Romania had remained the only unhindered avenue for Ukrainian exports since the Polish and Slovakian farmers’ blockade of Ukrainian border crossings. This blockade started on 6 November amid concerns about increased competition from Ukrainian hauliers after the liberalization of cross-border shipping rules between Ukraine and the EU.

The causes and estimated duration of the Romanian farmer blockade are unknown, while traffic complications may occur in both directions, the State Border Guard Service statement says.

“Currently, there is no significant queue of freight vehicles heading towards Ukraine. 825 vehicles are registered in the exit queue from Ukraine,” the agency notes.

At the same time, the passage of passenger cars, buses, and pedestrians is carried out as usual, the State Border Guard Service points out.

Romania has become one of the key countries for the transit of Ukrainian products after the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine and the blockade of sea routes.

Its role increased after Polish truckers started a blockade of Ukrainian trucks on border crossing points in late November. They were sporadically joined by Slovakian truckers.

At the end of December, it was reported that the governments of Ukraine and Poland agreed on an action plan to unblock the border, but there has not yet been a complete unblocking.

Expert: Immediate lift of border blockade vital for Ukraine-Poland economies
You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts