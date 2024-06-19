Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Finnish intel: Russian bases near border Stripped for Ukraine War

Satellite imagery corroborates Finnish intelligence reports that Russian military bases near the Finnish border, with equipment and troops, redeployed for the war in Ukraine.
byMaria Tril
19/06/2024
2 minute read
finnish border with russia
The satellite images show “before” and “after” the redeployment of Russian troops and equipment from the Finnish border to Ukraine. Credit: Yle
Finnish intel: Russian bases near border Stripped for Ukraine War

Russian bases near the Finnish border are almost empty, according to the Finnish media outlet Yle.

The news outlet reported on 19 June, citing an intelligence source, that Russia has redeployed personnel and equipment to the war against Ukraine.

Russia had threatened Finland over its intentions to join NATO even before Helsinki had definitively decided to apply, with the Russian Foreign Ministry promising a response of a “military-technical and other nature.”

Yle reports that despite Russia intimidating Finland with “consequences” if it joined NATO and promising to increase its military presence near the border, for now, the military bases in this region are emptier than a year ago.

“On average, 80% of the equipment and soldiers have been redeployed to the war against Ukraine,” the broadcaster’s intelligence source reports.

The share of withdrawn military personnel and equipment varies by base, depending on the season and training exercises. The media reports that only instructors and recruits remain at the bases—contract soldiers have been sent to fight.

According to the report, Russia is “sweeping up” equipment and military personnel not only from its bases near the Finnish borders but across its vast territory, except for the Moscow region.

Yle has also obtained satellite images of Russian bases that confirm certain changes. At the Russian military base near Petrozavodsk, as of May 2024, compared to June 2023, dozens of pieces of equipment deployed there have disappeared.

russian military base near finish border
Google Earth / Maxar Technologies, 18 June 2023. Credit: Yle
the empty russian military base near finland
Planet Labs PBC, 27 May 2024. Credit: Yle

At the same time, a new hangar appeared, which was not there before, and equipment was sitting out in the open. Images from Kaukjarvi on the Karelian Isthmus (renamed Kamyanka by the Russians) show that numerous tents for housing personnel are currently standing there – likely mobilized or conscripts undergoing basic training.

The intelligence source says that, at the same time, the air defense systems around St. Petersburg “remain quite strong.”

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts