US firm to start ammunition production in Ukraine

Northrop Grumman has announced plans to manufacture medium caliber ammunition in Ukraine, a first for a US defense firm in the country.
Maria Tril
19/06/2024
czech republic ammunition initiative
155mm artillery rounds. Photo from open sources
According to Dave Bartell, the director of international business for Northrop’s defense systems sector, the American military-industrial corporation Northrop Grumman intends to start producing medium-caliber ammunition in Ukraine.

Breaking Defense reported on 18 June that the Northrop co-production agreement is the first publicly acknowledged agreement between the US Secretary of Defense and the Ukrainian government regarding a manufacturing project in Ukraine.

According to the report, “A new $2 billion State Department program to develop Ukraine’s defense industrial base will open the door to US-Ukrainian co-production.”

“We’ve been working, as you know, in Ukraine to produce medium [caliber munitions]. That’s our first project paid for with Ukrainian dollars,” Bartell said.

Brown assured that the US government is “way more open-minded than probably we have been” and “happy to have those discussions on entrepreneur-like and innovative approaches.”

It also mentions that Ukroboronprom and Rheinmetall have opened the first joint workshop for the repair and production of armored vehicles in Ukraine and that the Ukrainian Defense Industry (UOP) has signed a Memorandum of Intent to create a joint venture with the American company Amentum Services, Inc., one of the leading companies in global design, project management, and systems integration solutions.

