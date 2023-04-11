Ukraine’s state concern delivered another batch of 122-mm artillery ammunition

Ukraine’s state concern delivered another batch of 122 mm artillery ammunition

A batch of 122-mm artillery ammunition delivered by Ukroboronprom on 11 April 2022. Photo by Ukroboronprom 

Ukraine’s state concern Ukroboronprom delivered a batch of 122-mm artillery ammunition, following yesterday’s batch of 125-mm tank shells.

Both types of ammunition are produced in “one of the NATO countries” by Ukrainian technology and Ukrainian specialists. 

As was reported, on 10 April, the State Concern Ukroboronprom announced that the Ukrainian Army received a new batch of 125-mm anti-tank shells.

Although the country where the ammunition had been produced was not specified, Ukroboronprom explained that Ukraine decided to manufacture weapons in one of the NATO member states due to a threat to Russian missile attacks on the company’s facilities.

These are not the first deliveries. Ukraine started its own ammunition production in the Autumn of 2022.

Ukraine finally launches domestic ammunition production. How will this impact the war?

