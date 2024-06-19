Ukraine, EU finalize text of bilateral security guarantee agreement

Ukraine and the European Union have finalized the text of a bilateral security guarantee deal, the Office of the President of Ukraine reported.

This agreement is part of a series of security pacts Ukraine has signed with more than a dozen Western countries, including recent agreements with the United States and Japan on 13 June.

The final round of negotiations was conducted by Ihor Zhovkva, Deputy Head of the President’s Office, and Charles Fries, Deputy Secretary-General for Common Security and Defense Policy and Crisis Response at the European External Action Service.

“The negotiating teams of Ukraine and the EU have finalized the text of the security agreement and agreed to sign it in the near future,” according to a statement from the Office of the President of Ukraine.

The deal is expected to be signed by the end of June.

The document outlines provisions for military assistance, training, demining, defense sector reforms, and post-war reconstruction. It also includes bilateral cooperation in countering hybrid threats and cyberattacks.

These security agreements align with the Joint Declaration on Support for Ukraine, approved during the NATO summit in Vilnius on 12 July, 2023.

