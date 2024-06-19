Eng
Russia attacks Ukraine with 21 drones, injures two in Lviv Oblast

In Lviv, a drone hit residential areas injuring 2 & damaging buildings. Air defenses downed all 5 drones over the oblast. Other 5 Ukraine’s regions effectively countered the attacks.
byMaria Tril
19/06/2024
1 minute read
russian drone attack on lviv
The aftermath of the Russian drone attack on Lviv on 19 June 2024. Credit: Lviv Suspilne
Russia attacks Ukraine with 21 drones, injures two in Lviv Oblast

Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 21 strike UAVs of the Shahed-131/136 type overnight into 19 June.

Ukraine’s air forces reported that the drones were launched from Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia and Cape Chauда in the occupied Crimea.

Ukrainian air defense forces shot down 19 Russian strike UAVs of the Shahed type in the Kherson, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Khmelnytskyi, and Lviv oblasts.

In Lviv Oblast, air defenses downed all 5 Shahed drones. According to Lviv Governor Maksym Kozytskyi, a Russian drone hit civilian infrastructure in Malekhiv, injuring a 70-year-old man. The attack damaged a multi-story residential building with 20 windows shattered, hit an office building, and shattered windows in 5 other buildings.

Kozytskyi also said that another man, aged 47, was injured and received medical assistance on the site without needing hospitalization.

Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi said in the morning that another damage was recorded in the oblast, a Research Institute in Lviv.

damaged Research Institute in Lviv
The damaged Research Institute in Lviv due to Russian drone attack on the city on the night of 19 June 2024.
damaged Research Institute in Lviv
The damaged Research Institute in Lviv due to a Russian drone attack on the city on the night of 19 June 2024.

Dnipropetrovsk Governor Serhiy Lysak said air defense forces destroyed 4 Shaheds drones over the oblast: two in the Kryvyi Rih district and two in the Nikopol district.

In Kherson, Mykolaiv, Kirovohrad, and Khmelnytskyi, the drones were downed without any damages or injuries being reported.

