Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Ukraine allegedly targets Russia’s Volgograd, Rostov, Kursk, and Astrakhan oblasts

Russian officials claimed that Ukrainian drones were intercepted in three regions of Russia, and missiles in the fourth, claiming industrial damage in Rostov. Volgograd airport was temporarily closed.
byYuri Zoria
21/11/2024
2 minute read
Aerial view of allegedly Ukraine's first-ever Storm Shadow missile strike inside Russia. Kursk Oblast, 20 November 2024. Photo: Telegram/Astra
Aerial view of allegedly Ukraine’s first-ever Storm Shadow missile strike inside Russia. Kursk Oblast, 20 November 2024. Photo: Telegram/Astra
Ukraine allegedly targets Russia’s Volgograd, Rostov, Kursk, and Astrakhan oblasts

Russian air defenses allegedly intercepted Ukrainian drones overnight in the Volgograd, Rostov, and Astrakhan oblasts in Russia, according to the country’s Ministry of Defense (MoD) statements. Local Russian officials stated that one drone was allegedly downed near Rostov-on-Don, while another struck an industrial site in Rostov’s Konstantinovsky district, causing damage.

Early this morning, Russia launched its first intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) at Ukraine, followed in the afternoon by a second ICBM that disintegrated midair. Yesterday, Ukraine reportedly used Anglo-French Storm Shadow missiles within Russian territory for the first time after restrictions were lifted. This year, Ukraine has intensified its long-range drone attacks against the military and fuel facilities within Russia, significantly disrupting fuel and ammunition supplies crucial for the Russian military. Many of such attacks targeted Russian bomb warehouses at airbases, ammunition depots, fuel processing and storage facilities deep inside Russia.

Volgograd airport was temporarily closed as a precaution, with Russia’s civil aviation authority citing safety concerns. Meanwhile, local reports suggested workers at the AO “Kaustik” chemical plant in Volgograd were temporarily barred from entering the facility during the alert.

In Astrakhan, residents reported drone activity near Akhtubinsk. While local authorities did not confirm strikes, local residents spotted drones flying over the region, while the region’s governor acknowledged heightened air defense and electronic warfare system operations, according to Russian news Telegram channel Astra.

Russia’s MoD claimed a broader scale of attacks over the last day and night, stating it had intercepted 67 drones, six HIMARS projectiles, and two Storm Shadow missiles overnight. However, pro-Russian military bloggers reported that a Storm Shadow missile struck the Baryatinsky estate in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, currently used as a presidential administration sanatorium (health resort).

A later update yesterday reported that the day’s strike with British long-range missiles hit an area near the “Maryino” estate, which houses a presidential administration sanatorium, according to aerial footage shared online. Dnipro OSINT indicated the strike targeted a Russian communications hub located near the residence.

These Russian reports follow Ukraine’s report of a Russian intercontinental ballistic missile strike on Dnipro earlier today, which some commentators suggest was Russia’s retaliation for the Storm Shadow use on the Russian soil, although the Ukrainian sources reported the preparations for the ICBM launch a day earlier.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!