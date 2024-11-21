Occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant risks blackout after Russian shelling disables power line

The Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant faces a severe blackout risk after Russian shelling disrupted one of its two remaining power lines, according to Ukraine’s Energy Ministry. This marks the second time in a week the plant has faced such a threat.

The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station (NPP) in southeastern Ukraine, Europe’s largest and one of the world’s top ten, has been under Russian occupation since 2022. Captured by Russian forces during the Battle of Enerhodar in March 2022, its six nuclear reactors are shut down and no longer generate power. Meanwhile, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) regularly reports deterioration of safety conditions at the facility.

The nuclear facility now relies solely on a single power line to connect with Ukraine’s energy grid. If this final connection fails, the plant could experience a complete blackout, posing significant risks of a nuclear accident, Ukrainian officials warned.

Ukraine’s Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko called the situation a “severe violation of nuclear safety protocols” and urged immediate international action. He stressed that safe operations at the plant could only be guaranteed if it is returned to Ukrainian control. The appeal coincided with today’s International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors meeting in Vienna, where Ukraine pushed for a resolution demanding Russia relinquish the plant.

Energy specialists have pledged to restore full power to the station as soon as security conditions allow. The current precarious situation stems from systematic Russian shelling, which also disabled one of the plant’s power lines on 21 October and several more times earlier.

