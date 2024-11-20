Russo-Ukrainian war, day 1000: As war hits 1000 days, EU and US prepare aid for Ukraine

Exclusives

Russia braces for ATACMS strikes on airfields, yet expectations should be tempered. Russia fortifies airbases for ATACMS strikes after the US lifts restrictions for Ukraine, but missile limits and defenses curb the ATACMS battlefield impact.

Ukraine’s digital forces eclipse NATO arms: defense report reveals war future. As Western hesitancy forces Ukraine to lean on homegrown innovation, the UK think tank reveals what its AI edge and delayed Western aid can teach NATO about the future of war

What Ukraine really expects from Trump’s cabinet picks. Ukraine sees opportunity in Trump’s seemingly contradictory cabinet picks: hawks in charge of foreign policy, while controversial anti-Ukraine nominees face Senate blockade.

Ukraine builds a bridge to Trumpland. Gone are appeals to democratic values. Ukraine’s new strategy for surviving Trump’s America centers on deals, strategic assets, and a surprising China card.

Military

Russian advances confirmed in Donetsk and Kursk Oblasts by ISW and Deep State OSINT mapping project. Deeps State project reported Russian gains near eight localities, while ISW’s analysis included geolocated movements near Bilohorivka, Vuhledar, and Malaya Loknya.

Ukraine hit strategic Russian ammo depot in overnight attack, likely using ATACMS (video). Local authorities denied any damage, despite video evidence showing explosions at the 67th GRAU Arsenal, a facility that has been targeted twice before.

As of 19 NOV 2024, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 724050 (+1610)

Tanks: 9382 (+17)

APV: 19092 (+33)

Artillery systems: 20632 (+46)

MLRS: 1252

Anti-aircraft systems: 999

Aircraft: 369

Helicopters: 329

UAV: 19111 (+38)

Cruise missiles: 2754 (+1)

Warships/boats: 28

Submarines: 1

Vehicles and fuel tanks: 29548 (+120)

Intelligence and Technology

Zelenskyy says Ukraine to produce thousands of drones and long-range Neptune missiles in 2025. Ukraine plans to scale up its defense production in 2025, aiming to manufacture at least 30,000 long-range drones and 3,000 missiles, including advanced versions of the Neptune missile, Zelenskyy announced in a speech marking 1,000 days of Russia’s war.

“Mini-Taurus” drones Germany pledges for Ukraine are no match for long-range Taurus missiles, analysts say. Analysts downplay the comparison between the so-called “Mini-Taurus” drones and the formidable capabilities of the German Taurus cruise missile.

Ukraine scales up production of advanced Neptune missiles. Ukraine has upgraded its Neptune missiles for extended range and plans further advancements, signaling a robust missile program amid the ongoing war with Russia.

International

Poland says Europe’s largest countries ready to aid Ukraine if US suspends its support for Kyiv. An emergency summit of representatives from Europe’s largest nations took place today in Warsaw.

Zelenskyy addresses European Parliament on 1000th day of war: “Ukraine deserves to make next year the year of peace”. He thanked the EU for its consistent support and highlighted that a united Europe is stronger than Putin.

FT: G20 weakens support for Ukraine as Kyiv marks 1000 days of Russia’s all-out war. Despite calls from European countries for stronger language condemning Russia’s attacks, the G20 summit in Rio opted for a milder approach, emphasizing the need for a “just and durable peace” over direct condemnation of Russia’s armed aggression.

Macron backs US approval for strikes deep into Russia. French President Emmanuel Macron praised US President Joe Biden’s decision to allow Ukraine to strike Russian territory using American long-range missiles, calling it a “good decision” amid escalating tensions fueled by Russia’s deployment of North Korean troops.

Denmark allocates $ 137 mn to Ukrainian Defense Industry – Danish Prime Minister. During a key visit to Kyiv, Mette Frederiksen announced substantial funds to help Ukraine expand its military production capabilities.

US prepares new military aid package for Ukraine. As concerns mount about future military aid, the US promises continued support for Ukraine at the UN Security Council.

Washington to announce extra defense aid for Ukraine in coming days, US UN envoy says. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield condemns Russia’s 1,000-day invasion, highlighting systematic war crimes, nuclear threats, infrastructure damage, and international violations.

Humanitarian and Social Impact

Russian drones hit Hlukhiv dormitory in Sumy Oblast, killing at least nine, including 8-year-old (updated). Ukraine’s Air Force says its air defenses have downed 51/87 Russian long-range UAVs last night.

Danish Churches slam WCC for criticizing Ukraine laws more than Russia’s “holy” war. Taking two years to condemn Russia’s “holy war” ideology and four days to condemn Ukraine’s law against the Russian Orthodox Church is telling, Danish churches say

Political and Legal Developments

New Taurus missile proposal for Ukraine will be set for Bundestag vote. The Free Democratic Party (FDP) plans to introduce the proposal following their exit from Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s governing coalition, Christian Dürr, the FDP parliamentary group leader, told DPA.

“War is part of Russian culture,” Zelenskyy says, marking 1,000 days of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. On the 1,000th day of Russia’s invasion, Zelenskyy said the Kremlin’s war crimes are enabled by the active support of the Russian citizens.

UK sanctions Russian officials over systematic illegal deportation of Ukrainian children. Sanctions announced on the 1,000th day of Russia’s invasion highlight the UK’s commitment to confronting its “barbaric” attack on Ukraine’s sovereignty and children’s cultural heritage.

Georgian authorities remove opposition protest camp amid election result disputes. Two weeks after the parliamentary elections, the Georgian opposition camped out demanding a rerun of the vote won by pro-Russian Georgian Dream.

Chemical weapons watchdog finds prohibited CS tear gas use against Ukraine forces. An OPCW investigation found prohibited CS tear gas in grenade and soil samples from a Ukrainian trench after visiting Dnipropetrovsk Oblast at Ukraine’s request.

Ukraine’s FM presents KN-23 missile fragment at UNSC meeting as evidence of North Korean weapon use. Sybiha discussed Russia’s heavy casualties, war crimes, threats to international security, calling for stronger sanctions and continued Ukraine support.

ISW reports Kremlin threats over US approval of Ukrainian ATACMS strikes inside Russia. The UK and France still restrict their missiles, limiting Ukraine’s arsenal and leaving Russian rear areas as unjustified sanctuary zones.

New Developments

NYT: Russia has enough recruits to form new units despite heavy losses in Ukraine. Data from independent analysts indicate at least 78,000 confirmed Russian deaths, with real figures likely closer to 150,000.

Russia targets Ukraine’s energy system with over 1000 missiles since 2022. Since severing ties with Russian and Belarusian energy systems in 2022, Ukraine has integrated into the European ENTSO-E grid, bolstering its energy security amid the ongoing war.

