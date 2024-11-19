Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

US prepares new military aid package for Ukraine

As concerns mount about future military aid, the US promises continued support for Ukraine at the UN Security Council.
byMaria Tril
19/11/2024
2 minute read
UN Security Council Ukraine US
Linda Thomas-Greenfield, United States ambassador to the United Nations, speaks during a meeting of the UN General Assembly, Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at United Nations headquarters. Credit: US Embassy in Ukraine
US prepares new military aid package for Ukraine

The United States is preparing to unveil additinal military assistance for Ukraine in the coming days, according to Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the US Permanent Representative to the United Nations, during a UN Security Council meeting in New York.

The announcement comes amid growing uncertainty about future US military aid. The Biden administration is working to allocate remaining possible military assistance before President-elect Donald Trump takes office, with concerns that Trump might reduce support for Ukraine.

The Biden administration plans to provide Ukraine with $7.1 billion in military assistance from the Pentagon’s stockpiles before the end of the president’s term, Sabrina Singh, Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary said on 15 November.

“We will announce additional security assistance for Ukraine in the coming days,” Thomas-Greenfield said.

She called on UN member states to support Ukraine’s Peace Formula, arguing that Ukrainians deserve security and that peace must be just, sustainable, and fully respect Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The diplomat was unequivocal about Russia’s accountability, asserting that it must be held responsible for its crimes and violations of the UN Charter.

She also directly addressed China, urging the country to “stop fueling the war on the European continent” and cease supporting Russia’s military efforts.

In September, President Biden announced $7.9 billion in security assistance to Ukraine. Since the Russian invasion began on 24 February 2022, the United States has provided over $59.1 billion in security aid as of 15 October.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!