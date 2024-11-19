US prepares new military aid package for Ukraine

The United States is preparing to unveil additinal military assistance for Ukraine in the coming days, according to Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the US Permanent Representative to the United Nations, during a UN Security Council meeting in New York.

The announcement comes amid growing uncertainty about future US military aid. The Biden administration is working to allocate remaining possible military assistance before President-elect Donald Trump takes office, with concerns that Trump might reduce support for Ukraine.

The Biden administration plans to provide Ukraine with $7.1 billion in military assistance from the Pentagon’s stockpiles before the end of the president’s term, Sabrina Singh, Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary said on 15 November.

“We will announce additional security assistance for Ukraine in the coming days,” Thomas-Greenfield said.

She called on UN member states to support Ukraine’s Peace Formula, arguing that Ukrainians deserve security and that peace must be just, sustainable, and fully respect Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The diplomat was unequivocal about Russia’s accountability, asserting that it must be held responsible for its crimes and violations of the UN Charter.

She also directly addressed China, urging the country to “stop fueling the war on the European continent” and cease supporting Russia’s military efforts.

In September, President Biden announced $7.9 billion in security assistance to Ukraine. Since the Russian invasion began on 24 February 2022, the United States has provided over $59.1 billion in security aid as of 15 October.

