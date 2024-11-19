Russo-Ukrainian war, day 999: Russia kills 10, injures 55 in its recent most deadly attack on Odesa

Exclusives

Ukraine builds a bridge to Trumpland. Gone are appeals to democratic values. Ukraine’s new strategy for surviving Trump’s America centers on deals, strategic assets, and a surprising China card.

It’s time to crush Russia’s dangerous “red lines” illusion. While the West remained paralyzed by Putin’s “red lines” bluff, Russia has escalated far beyond what Ukraine’s allies had dreaded to witness behind the facade.

Military

Deep State: Russian forces gain ground in Chasiv Yar and near Kurakhove. DeepState reports 690 combat encounters in the Kurakhove direction over two weeks, marking it as the most challenging front.

ISW: Ukraine’s Pokrovsk defense alters Russian plans to capture city. Russian forces face mounting personnel and equipment losses in their persistent attempt to capture Pokrovsk.

Frontline report: Russian commanders’ lies about gains in Kursk Oblast leave soldiers trapped. Russian low-level commanders reported false claims to their military leadership about capturing four strategic villages near Malaya Lokhnya, which resulted in two Russian units becoming encircled without supplies or reinforcement options.

Russia launches only 11 explosive drones after yesterday’s massive attack. Meanwhile, the death toll from yesterday’s Russian missile strike on Sumy has risen to 11, with injuries increasing to 89, including 11 children.

As of 18 NOV 2024, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Intelligence and Technology

Ukrainian drones get smarter with AI system capable of recognizing seven types of targets. A ZIR system allows FPV drones to detect and engage infantry, tanks, and artillery with precision, transforming battlefield tactics.

Russia can produce 50 Kh-101 cruise missiles per month, says Ukrainian intelligence. As of 11 November, 2024, Russia’s arsenal includes 300 Kh-101 air-launched cruise missiles.

Ukraine can hit 250 key Russian targets with ATACMS missiles, analyst reveals. Ukraine is gearing up to strike vital military objectives within 300 km of Russia using newly delivered ATACMS and SCALP missiles.

Germany to send thousands of “Mini-Taurus” drones to Ukraine capable of destroying Russian tanks. Germany says it will deliver AI-powered drones to Ukraine that have a range four times greater than the kamikaze drones previously used in Ukraine.

International

Danish prince proposes joint fund of Western allies to produce domestic arms in Ukraine. International allies should prioritize developing Ukraine’s domestic defense manufacturing over purchasing existing equipment globally, Prince Joachim of Denmark told at a Washington security conference.

Borrell confirmed that US authorities have allowed Ukraine to strike deep into Russia. Borrell’s statement marks the first official confirmation of the authorization, as neither Kyiv nor Washington had previously confirmed the information

AFP: China calls for ceasefire after Biden lifts ban on using long range missiles to strike targets in Russia. Beijing “has always encouraged and supported all efforts contributing to the peaceful resolution of the crisis,” a Chinese diplomat stated.

North Korea may hesitate to deploy more troops to Russia due to ATACMS strikes, says Defense Express expert. With hundreds of key targets within ATACMS range, Ukraine could disrupt Russian and North Korean military operations in Kursk Oblast, the military expert believes.

Bloomberg: Ukraine’s allies leaning on Zelenskyy for way to end war. As the Russia-Ukraine conflict nears its 1,000th day, international leaders are intensifying efforts to broker a potential peace settlement.

Kremlin rejects freezing war in Ukraine, allegedly proposed by Turkish President. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was planning to propose freezing the Russian-Ukrainian war during the G20 leaders’ meeting in Rio de Janeiro

French Foreign Ministry neither confirms nor denies Ukraine’s authorization to strike deep into Russia. The statement comes after the French media reported on 17 Nov. that France and Britain allowed Ukraine to strike deep inside Russia using their SCALP/Storm Shadow missiles.

Sky News: London refuses to reveal if it follows US missile ban lift. A UK Government spokesperson said only Putin benefits from revealing any operational details.

Sky News: Ex-NATO official says Biden’s decision to allow strikes deeper in Russia “significant for end game”. Meanwhile, Moscow warned of World War III as Ukraine prepares to use long-range weapons to target Russian and North Korean forces in Kursk Oblast.

German Chancellor Scholz vows unwavering Ukraine support amid Putin call controversy . Olaf Scholz said this ahead of the G20 summit in Brazil, where Putin was supposed to be present.

US aims to deter North Korean forces in Kursk Oblast through new Ukraine long-range strike policy. On 17 November, Biden authorized Ukraine to use long-range ATACMS missiles against targets in Kursk Oblast, while Ukrainian President Zelenskyy neither confirmed nor denied such approvals.

Humanitarian and Social Impact

Russian missile kills eight in Odesa after Scholz-Putin diplomatic talk. The attack on civilians in Odesa, which killed 8 and injured 39 people, was named “not a random but a demonstrative strike” by Ukrainian President Zelenskyy as it followed a diplomatic dialogue between German Chancellor Scholz and Putin.

Massive Russian strike on energy grid prompts widespread power cuts across Ukraine. Ukraine implements comprehensive power cuts in most oblasts after Russia launched 210 missiles and drones on the energy infrastructure across the country.

Death toll rises to 11, including 2 children, in Russian missile strike on Ukraine’s Sumy. A 9-year-old boy and 14-year-old girl are confirmed among the casualties as rescue operations continue following 17 November strike on Sumy that injured 89 others, including 11 children.

Political and Legal Developments

Ukrainian musician declines award, which Russian opposition leader Navalnaya also won. A prominent Ukrainian musician has declined to share the Magnitsky Award with recipients who question Western military support for his country.

SBU arrests Russian spy ring targeting military cars in Kharkiv, foils railway sabotage plot. A four-person spy network was receiving orders from a Russian-backed separatist militant, according to SBU. If charged, they face life imprisonment.

New Developments

Ukraine’s Defense Minister: Russian army is building up forces and creating new brigades. Russia approaches half its military expansion goals while recruiting from North Korea, Africa, and Asia.

North Korea seeks Russian nuclear tech in exchange for troops in Ukraine, says Ukrainian minister. North Korea’s potential involvement in Russia’s war against Ukraine, as part of a military exchange for technologies, represents a direct threat to international peace, warned Ukrainian Foreign Minister Sybiha.

