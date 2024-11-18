Eng
A four-person spy network was receiving orders from a Russian-backed separatist militant, according to SBU. If charged, they face life imprisonment.
by Vira Kravchuk
18/11/2024
2 minute read
SBU arrests Russian spy ring targeting military cars in Kharkiv, foils railway sabotage plot

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has detained four local residents in Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine, who allegedly operated as part of a Russian military intelligence (GRU) network, according to official statements released by the agency.

Since 2022, the SBU has intensified its efforts to capture Russian agents operating in Ukraine to dismantle networks that facilitate espionage and sabotage activities for Russian intelligence. Most reported cases involve setting Ukrainian soldiers’ cars on fire in exchange for promised monetary rewards.

The group, consisting of a software engineer, a former military serviceman, and two unemployed individuals, were coordinated by a militant from the self-proclaimed “DNR” special forces who collaborates with Russian GRU, according to the SBU.

They are accused of carrying out a car bombing in June that severely injured a Ukrainian service member. To carry out the terrorist attack, the suspects tracked the car’s parking location in Kharkiv and planted an improvised explosive device under it.

According to the Prosecutor General’s Office, the suspects conducted surveillance of their target before planting an improvised explosive device under the vehicle. 

At the time of the arrests, the suspects were reportedly preparing additional attacks against the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

One of their tasks was to cause an accident on the railway to prevent the transportation of Ukrainian military equipment to the front line.

Source: SBU

One suspect was apprehended while attempting to conceal explosives in a forest cache, while the others were detained at their residences. Investigators seized explosives, mobile phones, and computers containing evidence during subsequent searches.

The Prosecutor General’s Office notes that the suspects allegedly gathered and transmitted intelligence about Ukrainian military positions in Kharkiv and the surrounding region to their handler via messenger services.

The suspects face charges of state treason under martial law and illegal handling of explosive substances, with additional charges of sabotage and terrorism under consideration. If convicted, they could face life imprisonment with property confiscation.

On 15 November, the SBU announced the arrest of a lieutenant colonel from the Special Operations Forces (SOF) on suspicion of espionage for Russia’s military intelligence agency.

