Kremlin rejects freezing war in Ukraine, allegedly proposed by Turkish President

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that Russia would not accept a scenario of freezing the current front line in the ongoing war against Ukraine, according to Russian state news agencies RIA Novosti and TASS.

Bloomberg reported on 18 November that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was planning to propose freezing the Russian-Ukrainian war during the G20 leaders’ meeting in Rio de Janeiro. The proposed plan reportedly included postponing Ukraine’s NATO membership discussions for at least 10 years and establishing a demilitarized zone in eastern Ukraine.

Peskov said Russian President Vladimir Putin has not discussed such a proposal with Erdogan and described the suggestion as “unacceptable” for Russia.

The newly elected US President, Donald Trump, has also claimed a similar proposal of “ending the war.” It allegedly would involve Ukraine, pledging not to join NATO for at least 20 years.

In exchange, the United States would continue supplying weapons to Ukraine. This plan reportedly proposed a demilitarized zone spanning over 1,200 kilometers, with similar suggestions made by Trump’s vice president, JD Vance.

Trump himself has not yet publicly revealed a specific plan to end the war in Ukraine despite repeatedly promising a quick resolution.

Kyiv has repeatedly stated that Ukraine cannot discuss concessions regarding security or territorial integrity.

