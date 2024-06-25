Turkey confirms possible Erdogan-Putin meeting on 3-4 July

Turkish officials say Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is expected to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Kazakhstan.

According to AFP, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said that Erdogan would “likely” meet with Putin in Kazakhstan “in the next few days,” signaling a potential high-level dialogue between the two leaders.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry confirmed to AFP that Erdogan could meet Putin in Astana during the July 3-4 summit. If this occurs, it would mark their first face-to-face talks since September 2023, when they met in Sochi, Russia.

The announcement follows recent diplomatic engagements between the two countries. Fidan visited Russia in early June, attending the BRICS meeting and discussing the issue with Putin and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Putin’s planned visit to Türkiye in February was postponed, though the report did not specify reasons for the delay.

According to the report, the potential meeting in Kazakhstan could allow the two leaders to discuss bilateral relations and regional issues.

