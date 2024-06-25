Eng
Ukraine’s victory strategy: Biden administration says stopping Russia’s advances in eastern Ukraine is key to success

Olena Mukhina
25/06/2024
Ukrainian soldier firing artillery, illustrative image. Photo via Eastnews.ua.
US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs James O’Brien says victory strategy for Ukraine implies stopping Russian advances in eastern Ukraine, depriving it of the ability to move further, using close-range fire positions, and inflicting economic damage on the aggressor state, according to Ukrinform.

In April 2024, James O’Brien stated that if Ukraine began EU membership negotiations, established’ a bridge’ — a clear path to NATO membership—implemented reforms, and continued to fight with Western weapons – it could win, regardless of what Putin decides to do.

According to the official, Ukraine’s victory strategy involves depriving Russia of the opportunity to use its fire positions and preventing it from disrupting Ukraine’s economic recovery.

It can be achieved by supplying Ukraine with air defense systems and other weapons, allowing it to persist in its fight for an extended period of time.

The US State Department representative also noted that defining Ukraine’s success means it should eventually control its internationally recognized territory.

Last week, Biden’s administration officially announced a change in priorities for supplying missiles for advanced air defense systems, redirecting orders from other countries to meet Ukraine’s needs.

