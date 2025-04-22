“Russia is a criminal”: Zelenskyy dismisses refusal to join NATO demands as security guarantees aren’t still at table

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Russia must be asked what it is willing to give up if it demands Ukraine abandon its NATO ambitions, according to UNIAN.

The Wall Street Journal has reported that the US is expecting a response from Ukraine on its peace proposals. These proposals concern the recognition of Crimea as Russian and include Kyiv’s refusal to join NATO. The US has also been considering establishing a neutral zone around the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

Zelenskyy notes that while the US has not actively supported Ukraine’s NATO membership, no country has legally denied Ukraine the right to join. He stressed that Russia, not being a NATO member, cannot veto Ukraine’s accession.

“Russia is a criminal and aggressor. It cannot speak about security guarantees for Ukraine — it has already violated them,” Zelenskyy said, adding he believes the US and Russia are in dialogue on Ukraine’s NATO path.

Zelenskyy argues that if the US proposes security guarantees, that would open a real dialogue. However, he stressed that Russia, having justified its invasion by claiming NATO’s advance, must also offer something if Ukraine renounces NATO.

“We are not afraid of Russian threats,” he states.

Zelenskyy has also responded to reports suggesting that former US President Donald Trump envisions a neutral zone around the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. He points out that the plant cannot operate without Ukrainian technical staff, and any international management would require Ukraine’s involvement.

The Ukrainian president has raised concerns over Enerhodar’s future, the city which serves the plant, the safety of Ukrainian workers, access to water, and the broader implications for civilians.

“If Americans work with us, the Russians leave, and we restore operations and generate electricity together — that’s acceptable. But I have never heard any official proposal,” he claims.

Zelenskyy emphasizes that Ukraine is open to US partnerships in rebuilding infrastructure and enterprises like the Zaporizhzhia plant. He has also confirmed a Russian strike on Motor Sich, Ukraine’s engine manufacturing enterprise.

“If the Americans provide a Patriot system to protect Motor Sich, let them come, and we’ll work together,” he said, adding that the same principle should apply to the plant, which has been under the Russian occupation since 2022.

Zelenskyy has also added that discussions with the US over new military aid have not yet begun. The current assistance was approved by Congress a year ago. He did not rule out that Patriot systems could feature in a future package, but said Ukraine is still awaiting a US response to its request for purchasing more Patriots.