Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

“Russia is a criminal”: Zelenskyy dismisses refusal to join NATO demands as security guarantees aren’t still at table

The Ukrainian president challenges the foundation of reported US peace proposals by questioning what Russia would sacrifice in return for Ukraine’s NATO renunciation, noting the absence of credible protection mechanisms in existing negotiation frameworks.
byOlena Mukhina
22/04/2025
4 minute read
The U.S. resorted to two opposing tactics at the Munich Security Conference.
Ukrainian delegation at the Munich Security Conference. Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s Office
“Russia is a criminal”: Zelenskyy dismisses refusal to join NATO demands as security guarantees aren’t still at table

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Russia must be asked what it is willing to give up if it demands Ukraine abandon its NATO ambitions, according to UNIAN. 

The Wall Street Journal has reported that the US is expecting a response from Ukraine on its peace proposals. These proposals concern the recognition of Crimea as Russian and include Kyiv’s refusal to join NATO. The US has also been considering establishing a neutral zone around the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

Zelenskyy notes that while the US has not actively supported Ukraine’s NATO membership, no country has legally denied Ukraine the right to join. He stressed that Russia, not being a NATO member, cannot veto Ukraine’s accession.

“Russia is a criminal and aggressor. It cannot speak about security guarantees for Ukraine — it has already violated them,” Zelenskyy said, adding he believes the US and Russia are in dialogue on Ukraine’s NATO path.

Zelenskyy argues that if the US proposes security guarantees, that would open a real dialogue. However, he stressed that Russia, having justified its invasion by claiming NATO’s advance, must also offer something if Ukraine renounces NATO.

“We are not afraid of Russian threats,” he states.

Zelenskyy has also responded to reports suggesting that former US President Donald Trump envisions a neutral zone around the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. He points out that the plant cannot operate without Ukrainian technical staff, and any international management would require Ukraine’s involvement.

The Ukrainian president has raised concerns over Enerhodar’s future, the city which serves the plant, the safety of Ukrainian workers, access to water, and the broader implications for civilians.

“If Americans work with us, the Russians leave, and we restore operations and generate electricity together — that’s acceptable. But I have never heard any official proposal,” he claims.

Zelenskyy emphasizes that Ukraine is open to US partnerships in rebuilding infrastructure and enterprises like the Zaporizhzhia plant. He has also confirmed a Russian strike on Motor Sich, Ukraine’s engine manufacturing enterprise.

If the Americans provide a Patriot system to protect Motor Sich, let them come, and we’ll work together,” he said, adding that the same principle should apply to the plant, which has been under the Russian occupation since 2022. 

Zelenskyy has also added that discussions with the US over new military aid have not yet begun. The current assistance was approved by Congress a year ago. He did not rule out that Patriot systems could feature in a future package, but said Ukraine is still awaiting a US response to its request for purchasing more Patriots.

Read also

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts