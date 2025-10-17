Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Ukrainian troops crush elite Russian Spetsnaz “Senezh”, involved in operations in Syria: commander killed, six eliminated

Ukrainian troops confirmed six killed, including the commander.
byOlena Mukhina
17/10/2025
2 minute read
Ukrainian battles Pokrovsk
Ukrainian soldiers during intensive battles. Photo: General Staff
Ukrainian troops crush elite Russian Spetsnaz “Senezh”, involved in operations in Syria: commander killed, six eliminated

Ukraine’s 105th Separate Territorial Defense Brigade has reported that its soldiers have destroyed an elite Russian special forces group from the “Senezh” Center, which had been conducting raids in the Kharkiv and Sumy oblasts. The battle resulted in the elimination of the group’s commander and at least six Russian operatives. 

The Senezh unit is one of Russia’s most secretive and dangerous special operations formations. Its operatives were involved in operations in Syria — directing airstrikes, training Assad’s troops, and conducting sabotage missions behind enemy lines.

According to a Ukrainian intelligence source, Senezh follows a brutal “blood ritual” — each graduate must “bring back a kill” from a raid in Ukraine, as per Suspilne. If they fail to kill a soldier, they murder a civilian instead.

“Criminal raids” by Russian elite forces

According to Ukrainian troops, a unit of the 3rd Directorate of the Senezh Special Purpose Center (military unit 92154), which trains operatives for Russia’s special operations forces, crossed from Belgorod Oblast into Ukraine to carry out “criminal raids against civilians and military personnel.”

“But the incursion quickly met a harsh response: fighters of the 105th Territorial Defense Brigade crushed the enemy group and eliminated its commander,” the brigade reported.

"Little green men"

In 2014, Senezh commandos acted in Crimea as the so-called “little green men,” paving the way for the peninsula’s annexation. There are also indications that they participated in combat in Donbas in 2014–2015.

One such civilian victim was Victor Tupytsia, a resident of the border village Kostobobrova, whose car was shot up by Russians on 10 January 2024 between Hremyachka and Leonivka.

Confirmed Russian losses

Ukrainian forces confirmed through radio intercepts that the enemy suffered six killed (“two hundred”) and eight wounded.

A few days later, six new graves appeared inside their training center in Russia after a closed burial,” the brigade reported.

The destroyed Spetsnaz operatives were identified by their callsigns: Teacher (group commander), Djambul, Varus, Griga, Voron, Harley, Filin, Armen, Fakir, Hacker, Henry, and Khrust.

Read also

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!