Do not let the Kremlin dictate which country missiles must be supplied to. Former commander of US Army Europe Ben Hodges says plainly that Russia's complaints that supplying Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine would worsen Russia–US relations should not stop Washington, 24 channel reports.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that supplying American Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine would be an “extremely dangerous step” and would worsen Moscow–Washington relations. These missiles could strike targets deep inside Russia.

Hodges on Ukrainian inventiveness and launching from a “pickup truck”

He added that if US President Donald Trump decides to provide Tomahawks to Ukraine, the Ukrainians will find a way to launch them even from the bed of a pickup truck — never mind a submarine.

He noted the Ukrainians' inventiveness in technology, saying, “Let Ukraine solve this problem themselves, and the West should simply give them the opportunity.”

According to the American general, it is still uncertain whether the Trump administration has already decided to supply these missiles.

"Only after major explosions at Russian refineries"

At the same time, Ben Hodges expressed the hope that the Tomahawk would become a “powerful tool” for long-range strikes into Russia, “especially against oil and gas infrastructure, munitions plants, or places where the Russians produce drones.”

He stressed that Kremlin complaints that supplying these missiles would escalate relations between Russia and the US should not stop Washington, although he noted that, for security reasons, the arrival of such missiles should not be announced in advance.

“It would be wonderful if the arrival of Tomahawks were made public only after major explosions at Russian refineries. That is the best way,” Hodges concluded.

With Tomahawk cruise missiles, Ukraine will be able to strike deep into the Russian rear. Currently, Russia shows no sign that it wants to stop the war, instead increasing civilian terror. The Tomahawk could become a weighty factor that forces Russia to sit down at the negotiating table.