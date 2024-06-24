Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

ISW: Russia stations military targets near civilian areas in Crimea to deter Ukrainian strikes

The Institute for the Study of War reports that Russian authorities are encouraging tourism in occupied Crimea while simultaneously using the peninsula as a military staging area.
byMaria Tril
24/06/2024
2 minute read
Belbek
Illustrative photo. Smoke in the direction of the Belbek airfield near occupied Sevastopol. Source: Telegram/Krymskiy Veter
ISW: Russia stations military targets near civilian areas in Crimea to deter Ukrainian strikes

The US-based Institute for the Study of War reported on 24 June that Russian forces have been positioning military equipment in civilian areas of occupied Crimea since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

According to the ISW, this strategy appears to be an attempt to discourage Ukrainian strikes on these targets.

The report cites widespread criticism from Russian military bloggers directed at the Russian Ministry of Defense and occupation authorities in Crimea. These critics argue that officials failed to adequately protect Russian civilians and prevent a recent strike. The ISW notes, “Russian sources criticized Russian authorities for not using air raid sirens to alert civilians to seek shelter.”

Some military bloggers expressed frustration at the lack of reinforced shelters near beach areas in Crimea, contrasting this with Russia’s efforts to build shelters in Belgorod Oblast near the Ukrainian border.

The ISW reports that these bloggers “criticized Russian authorities for failing to detect and destroy all the missiles before they approached Sevastopol and for failing to build reinforced shelters within walking distance of the beach.”

The ISW highlights what it sees as a contradiction in Russian policy: “Russian authorities have irresponsibly encouraged Russian tourism to occupy Crimea during wartime while the Russian military continues to leverage the occupied peninsula as a rear staging area.”

The report suggests that this strategy of positioning military targets near civilian areas may be deliberate, saying, “The Russian military likely purposefully stations legitimate military targets near civilian areas in Crimea to deter Ukrainian strikes.”

The ISW draws parallels to similar tactics observed elsewhere, noting, “Russian forces have been recorded leveraging the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant and schools in occupied mainland Ukraine to shield Russian military equipment.”

The ISW points out that these actions may violate Russia’s own regulations on International Humanitarian Law, which state that “the military command shall avoid deploying military objectives in densely populated areas or their vicinity.”

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Stay informed with Kompreno.
    • Get quality journalism from across Europe.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts