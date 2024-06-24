Ukraine’s EU accession talks to begin on 25 June, Kuleba announces

Eng
Ukraine’s EU accession negotiations begin tomorrow in Luxembourg, featuring a Ukrainian delegation comprised of representatives from the Cabinet, the President’s Office, Parliament, and various state agencies.
byYuri Zoria
24/06/2024
24/06/2024
Ukrainian and the EU flags flying in front of the European Parliament in Brussels. Photo via Eastnews.ua
Ukraine’s EU accession negotiations are set to begin on June 25, as mentioned by Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. Speaking before the EU Foreign Affairs Council, Kuleba says he emphasized several key points regarding Ukraine’s European integration and ongoing support needs, according to his report on X/Twitter.

Kuleba stressed the importance of the 14th EU sanctions package in further suppressing the military economy of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. He also welcomed recent EU steps towards using frozen Russian assets for Ukraine’s benefit.

The Foreign Minister highlighted the urgent need to accelerate the delivery of military aid, particularly air defense systems. He also called for expanded defense industry production to support Ukraine’s efforts.

On 7 June, the European Commission recommended starting accession talks with Ukraine this month, before Hungary assumes the EU presidency. Subsequently, the Council of the European Union set the negotiation framework for both Ukraine and Moldova, with intergovernmental conferences marking the beginning of accession talks scheduled for 25 June in Luxembourg.

On 22 June, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Ukraine’s delegation for the EU accession negotiations. The delegation will be led by Vice PM Olha Stefanishyna and includes President Office Head Andrii Yermak, Deputy Speaker of Parliament Oleksandr Korniyenko, and representatives from various other government departments.

