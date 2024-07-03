Erdogan proposes Turkey as mediator for Russia-Ukraine ceasefire in talks with Putin

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has offered Russian President Vladimir Putin to mediate a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, according to a statement from his office.

“Erdoğan stated that Türkiye could facilitate a compromise leading to a ceasefire and eventual peace in the Ukraine-Russia war, asserting that a fair peace satisfying both sides is possible,” reads the statement.

Erdogan met with Putin at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit in Astana, Kazakhstan.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has indicated openness to peace talks with Russia, but only through international mediators.

“This model was first applied in the example of the grain corridor, where Ukraine negotiated not with Russia, but with the UN and Türkiye. They, in turn, took responsibility for negotiating with us and then signing a corresponding agreement with Russia. That’s how it worked: two mirror agreements, with the UN and Türkiye in between,” Zelensky explained in an interview with The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Zelenskyy has also called on former US President Donald Trump to disclose his plan for swiftly ending Russia’s war against Ukraine, if such a plan exists.

Trump has repeatedly boasted he could end the war within 24 hours if re-elected. At a May 2024 campaign event, he reportedly claimed he would have bombed Moscow had Russia invaded Ukraine during his presidency. However, Politico reported that Trump is considering a deal with Putin that would freeze NATO expansion, particularly regarding Ukraine and Georgia, and potentially allow Russia to keep some occupied Ukrainian territories.

