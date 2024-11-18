Borrell confirmed that US authorities have allowed Ukraine to strike deep into Russia

The European Union’s top diplomat Josep Borrell confirmed on 18 November that the United States has authorized Ukraine to use American weapons for strikes up to 300 kilometers inside Russian territory.

Some Western media reported on 17 November that Biden administartion allowed Ukraine to use US-supplied weapons for strikes deep inside Russian territory, marking a significant shift in Washington’s policy toward the war.

Ukraine has been asking for lifting restrictions on long-range missiles for months after Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, on 30 August, presented senior officials in DC with a list of high-value targets in Russia that should be hit to weaken the Russian war machine.

“The Biden administration has authorized the use of its weapons up to 300 kilometers inside Russian territory,” Borrell said following a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels. “The American administration said no for a long time, and they ended up saying yes.”

The statement marks the first official confirmation of the authorization, as neither Kyiv nor Washington had previously provided clear statements on whether Ukraine was permitted to strike deep into Russia with US-made missiles.

When questioned about the timing of the decision, Borrell indicated he was uncertain why the White House made this move after the presidential election rather than before, according to the reports.

“It’s not that much by way of a distance. It’s not a very long distance. It doesn’t go deep into the country, but this is the decision by the administration,” Borrell said.

The EU diplomat supported this decision to provide such capabilities, stating, “I think it’s reasonable to provide arms, not just to stop the arrows, but also to fight the bowmen.”

Borrell emphasized that within the European Union, individual member states maintain autonomy in decisions regarding Ukraine’s use of their weapons.

Read also: