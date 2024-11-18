Bloomberg: Ukraine’s allies leaning on Zelenskyy for way to end war

Bloomberg reported on 18 November that Western allies are pushing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to find new ways to negotiate peace negotiations with Putin.

With shifting geopolitical dynamics, key international leaders are seeking diplomatic solutions in the Russian war against Ukraine ahead of the changes in US leadership since January 2025, when Trump will take office.

French President Emmanuel Macron said he would engage with Russian President Vladimir Putin “when the time is right.”

During a recent phone call, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz urged Putin to enter peace talks. After the call, Scholz commented that “little has changed in the Russian president’s views of the war – and that’s not good news.”

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is preparing to present a detailed proposal at the G-20 summit in Rio de Janeiro. According to sources familiar with his plan, Erdogan will suggest Ukraine delay NATO membership discussions for at least 10 years and establish a demilitarized zone in the Donbas region.

The United States authorized Ukraine on 17 November to long-range missile strikes on Russian territory, partly in response to North Korea’s increased support for Putin. This US decision marked a shift in Washington’s policy toward the war.

Two European officials suggest that Zelenskyy may need to compromise, recognizing that neither side can achieve a decisive victory. Putin, however, remains reluctant to negotiate, telling Scholz that any agreement must address Russia’s security concerns and territorial gains.

Zelenskyy’s peace formula centers on obtaining NATO membership and security guarantees. Influenced by Donald Trump’s expected return to the White House, the incoming landscape adds complexity to Ukraine’s diplomatic positioning.

