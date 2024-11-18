Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Bloomberg: Ukraine’s allies leaning on Zelenskyy for way to end war

As the Russia-Ukraine conflict nears its 1,000th day, international leaders are intensifying efforts to broker a potential peace settlement.
byMaria Tril
18/11/2024
2 minute read
ukraine counterattacks near vovchansk russia continues attacks chasiv yar 93rd kholodnyi brigade battlefield 2
Photo: 93rd Kholodnyi Yar Brigade
Bloomberg: Ukraine’s allies leaning on Zelenskyy for way to end war

Bloomberg reported on 18 November that Western allies are pushing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to find new ways to negotiate peace negotiations with Putin.

With shifting geopolitical dynamics, key international leaders are seeking diplomatic solutions in the Russian war against Ukraine ahead of the changes in US leadership since January 2025, when Trump will take office.

French President Emmanuel Macron said he would engage with Russian President Vladimir Putin “when the time is right.”

During a recent phone call, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz urged Putin to enter peace talks. After the call, Scholz commented that “little has changed in the Russian president’s views of the war – and that’s not good news.”

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is preparing to present a detailed proposal at the G-20 summit in Rio de Janeiro. According to sources familiar with his plan, Erdogan will suggest Ukraine delay NATO membership discussions for at least 10 years and establish a demilitarized zone in the Donbas region.

The United States authorized Ukraine on 17 November to long-range missile strikes on Russian territory, partly in response to North Korea’s increased support for Putin. This US decision marked a shift in Washington’s policy toward the war.

Two European officials suggest that Zelenskyy may need to compromise, recognizing that neither side can achieve a decisive victory. Putin, however, remains reluctant to negotiate, telling Scholz that any agreement must address Russia’s security concerns and territorial gains.

Zelenskyy’s peace formula centers on obtaining NATO membership and security guarantees. Influenced by Donald Trump’s expected return to the White House, the incoming landscape adds complexity to Ukraine’s diplomatic positioning.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts