Following the US-Ukraine talks in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Russian and pro-Russian commentators and military bloggers reacted to the 30-day ceasefire proposal that Ukraine is ready to commit to. Their response ranges, but is largely united by disappointment and even rage.

Among those commenting on the events is Sergey Markov, a Russian talking head who’s a regular on Russian TV and an ardent supporter of Putin.

In his Telegram channel, he wrote that the negotiations went precisely as expected, dubbing them “Zelenskyy’s gambit” while adding the following bulletpoints:

Ukraine pretends that it accepts the U.S’s truce The US will ask Russia to accept the truce Russia rejects the truce The US will start to pressure Russia vigorously, strengthen sanctions against Russia and enhance arms supplies to Ukraine The US will return to the “Party of War” coalition The plan was developed by the French and British leaders for Zelenskyy

Meanwhile, a military blogger who goes by the alias Military notes, Evtushenko, wrote: “I don’t know which conclusion they’ll make from today’s “negotiations.” I personally believe that it’d be the right thing to shoot through the old man’s second ear.”

This is a reference to Trump’s assassination attempt that took place in the summer of 2024.

He also reposted a long post from another channel that noted that “a 30-day truce is a strategic risk and a tactical gain for Ukraine. Giving the enemy a breather at a moment when the initiative has been seized is the greatest imprudence.”

Zhivov Z, a channel with over 100 thousand subscribers run by Alexei Zhivov, joined in on the commenting: “Ukraine “agreed to” a 30-day ceasefire at the US request. Washington has resumed military aid to the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Accordingly, it directly voices its participation in the war against Russia… Why Russia needs this pause is unclear. Hopefully, we will not accept this.”

Instead, he put forward the following demands:

▪️ Immediate resignation of Zelenskyy and his administration;

▪️ Withdrawal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from the Donbas and Novorossiya regions;

▪️ Cessation of all military supplies to Ukraine;

▪️ Complete cessation of persecution for the Russian language, views, and Orthodox faith.

Channel Two Majors with over 1 million followers likewise lambasted the idea of the ceasefire, writing:

“And to sum up:

Kiev is ready for a truce. This always benefits the retreating party.

Trump will receive all the resources of the former Ukrainian Soviet republic

Trump once again resumes aid to the Ukrainian Armed Forces intel and equipment, including those used to strike Russia.

The US will come to Russia to offer these conditions. But they should be sent off.”

Among the pro-Russian commentators, Scott Ritter, former United States Marine Corps intelligence officer, convicted for masturbating in an online chat with an American detective posing as underage girl, stood out and made several tweets.

He wrote, “Rubio and Waltz are to Ukraine what Pompeo and Bolton were to North Korea. Do better,@realDonaldTrump. Don’t let a real opportunity for peace be sidelined by people who don’t share your vision and values.”

Rubio and Waltz are to Ukraine what Pompeo and Bolton were to North Korea.



Do better, @realDonaldTrump.



Don’t let a real opportunity for peace be sidelined by people who don’t share your vision and values. — Scott Ritter (@RealScottRitter) March 11, 2025

He didn’t specify why US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security Advisor Mike Waltz don’t share Trump’s “vision and values.”

In another lengthy tweet he wrote among other things, “I’ve lost faith in the good faith of the Trump negotiating team. A 30-day ceasefire would be a boon to Ukraine. A chance to stabilize the frontlines. To strip all tactical and operational advantages Russia has accrued through the blood and sacrifice of their soldiers. And once Ukraine recovers, then to sit at a table where a rejuvenated Ukraine rejects Russia’s conditions for peace.”

Russian propaganda king Vladimir Solovyov concurred with this vision in his latest show on Rossiya 1, claiming that a truce would give Ukraine time to regroup and simply sighing as an indication of how futile he believes this endeavor to be.