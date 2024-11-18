US aims to deter North Korean forces in Kursk Oblast through new Ukraine long-range strike policy

The authorization for Ukraine to use American-supplied long-range missiles for strikes within Russia apply to the Russian territory of Kursk Oblast, where North Korean troops have been deployed to support Russian forces, according to Axios.

This comes as North Korea deployed around 10,000 soldiers to aid Russia’s war effort in October, specifically in Kursk Oblast, which borders Ukraine. At the beginning of November, Ukrainian officials reported that North Korean troops engaged in combat for the first time. Following this escalation from Putin’s side, Ukraine was still not allowed to use western-provided long-range weapons for strikes inside Russia due to fears of direct confrontation, until 17 November when President Joe Biden reportedly shifted this policy.

According to sources familiar with the matter, the authorization specifically permits the use of Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) in Kursk.

US officials hope the authorization might deter North Korea from sending additional forces and potentially disrupt Russian military operations in the region, according to Axios.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy neither confirmed nor denied such approvals. He emphasized that actions speak louder than words, stating, “The missiles will speak for themselves.”

He noted that “long-range capabilities” were central to Kyiv’s “victory plan” presented to allies in September.

The Pentagon has declined to comment on the matter.

Russian President Vladimir Putin previously warned that Western authorization of long-range strikes on Russian territory would constitute “direct participation” of NATO countries in the war.

Earlier, the US allowed Ukraine to use western-supplied weapons within a range of about 80 kilometers, however after the policy shift Ukraine can now hit military targets in Russia up to 300 kilometers away.

In September, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin claimed that easing restrictions on Ukraine’s use of long-range weapons would not decisively change the war’s trajectory.

