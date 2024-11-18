Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

US aims to deter North Korean forces in Kursk Oblast through new Ukraine long-range strike policy

On 17 November, Biden authorized Ukraine to use long-range ATACMS missiles against targets in Kursk Oblast, while Ukrainian President Zelenskyy neither confirmed nor denied such approvals.
byVira Kravchuk
18/11/2024
2 minute read
us finalizes plans ukraine's deeper strikes inside russia us-supplied weapons atacms missile launch lockheed martin
ATACMS missile launch. Illustrative photo: Lockheed Martin
US aims to deter North Korean forces in Kursk Oblast through new Ukraine long-range strike policy

The authorization for Ukraine to use American-supplied long-range missiles for strikes within Russia apply to the Russian territory of Kursk Oblast,  where North Korean troops have been deployed to support Russian forces, according to Axios.

This comes as North Korea deployed around 10,000 soldiers to aid Russia’s war effort in October, specifically in Kursk Oblast, which borders Ukraine. At the beginning of November, Ukrainian officials reported that North Korean troops engaged in combat for the first time. Following this escalation from Putin’s side, Ukraine was still not allowed to use western-provided long-range weapons for strikes inside Russia due to fears of direct confrontation, until 17 November when President Joe Biden reportedly shifted this policy.

According to sources familiar with the matter, the authorization specifically permits the use of Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) in Kursk. 

US officials hope the authorization might deter North Korea from sending additional forces and potentially disrupt Russian military operations in the region, according to Axios.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy neither confirmed nor denied such approvals. He emphasized that actions speak louder than words, stating, “The missiles will speak for themselves.”

He noted that “long-range capabilities” were central to Kyiv’s “victory plan” presented to allies in September. 

The Pentagon has declined to comment on the matter. 

Russian President Vladimir Putin previously warned that Western authorization of long-range strikes on Russian territory would constitute “direct participation” of NATO countries in the war.

Earlier, the US allowed Ukraine to use western-supplied weapons within a range of about 80 kilometers, however after the policy shift Ukraine can now hit military targets in Russia up to 300 kilometers away.

In September, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin claimed that easing restrictions on Ukraine’s use of long-range weapons would not decisively change the war’s trajectory.

 

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!