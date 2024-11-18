Russo-Ukrainian war, day 998: Western allies greenlight Ukraine’s deep strikes into Russia amid infrastructure attacks

As of 17 NOV 2024, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Military

Ukrainian HIMARS attack eliminates concentration of Russian troops in Zaporizhzhia Oblast (video). The initial strike killed over 20 troops, followed by the second attack targeting evacuation vehicles and personnel.

Ukraine conducts first-ever strike on major Russian arms hub in Udmurtia 1,500 km from border. A drone strike reportedly damaged a military factory in Izhevsk, shattering windows and allegedly injuring one person at a facility producing unmanned aerial vehicles and defense equipment.

Intelligence and Technology

Ukrainian F-16s intercept “about 10” targets in Russia’s morning missile attack, civilian death toll reaches 5. Ukraine intercepted 102 of 120 missiles and 42 of 90 drones this morning, while 41 drones crashed and two retreated, per the latest updates.

Foreign Policy: Russia’s military production cannot keep pace with battlefield losses. FP analysis predicts Russia’s war economy will face critical limits by late 2025, as weapon depletion outpaces production despite GDP growth.

Ukrainian drones critical in halting Russian advances and inflicting heavy losses, Zelenskyy says. UAV operations slow Russian advances to a crawl, inflicting heavy personnel and equipment losses while offsetting Ukraine’s manpower and morale challenges, he says.

International

North Korea may deploy up to 100,000 troops to help Russia in its war against Ukraine. Security assessments by G20 nations indicate North Korea could deploy as many as 100,000 troops to aid Russia’s war effort through a rotating system of deployment.

UK, France permits Ukraine to use long-range missiles for strikes inside Russia, Le Figaro reports.

NYT: Biden allows Ukraine to use US weapons for deep strikes in Russia. Ukraine will be able to strike targets up to 190 miles inside Russia using Us-supplied ATACMS missiles.

Scholz after call with Putin: Little has changed in Russian President’s views of war . A detailed discussion between German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Russian President Vladimir Putin was necessary to dispel any misconceptions about Western support for Ukraine weakening.

Japanese minister discusses North Korean troops in Russia during Ukraine talks. During his 16 November visit to Kyiv, Japanese FM Takeshi Iwaya met Ukraine’s President, signed an information security deal, and pledged ongoing support.

Russia’s war in Ukraine could end “in coming months,” says Trudeau. Canadian PM Justin Trudeau foresees new opportunities to halt Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, while backing German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s phone call to Vladimir Putin.

Ukraine and NATO finalize establishment plan for joint training center. A Ukraine-NATO meeting in Bydgoszcz, Poland finalized the JATEC plan, establishing a joint military analysis, training, and education institution by 2025.

Humanitarian and Social Impact

Odesa schools closed for two days amid widespread power cut, governor says. About 80% of roughly 50 targets aimed at Odesa region Sunday morning were missiles, causing significant damage to energy infrastructure and killing two utility workers, regional governor reports.

Zelenskyy: 1 million consumers lost power in morning due to massive Russian attack. Ukrainian energy company Ukrenergo announced nationwide power restrictions following a Russian attack that damaged energy infrastructure in multiple oblasts.

Two children among eight dead in Russian missile attack on Sumy. A Russian missile attack on Sumy residential high-rise on 17 November evening resulted in eight deaths, including a 9-year-old boy and 14-year-old girl, with at least 49 people seeking medical attention.

Massive Russian morning attack causes decrease in electrical power at Ukrainian nuclear power plants, IAEA says. Only 2 of 9 operating reactors at full capacity. Director Grossi warns of vulnerable energy infrastructure impacting nuclear safety.

Russian attack damages critical power line to Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant. After a massive attack involving 83 drones, Russian forces left the Zaporizhzhia plant on the verge of a blackout, with only one power line linking it to Ukraine’s grid.

Russian artillery strikes Dnipro’s Nikopol, killing two rail workers, injuring five other civilians. Russian shelling destroyed homes, vehicles, and infrastructure, including a train depot and educational institution.

Massive Russian attack on Ukraine’s power grid with 90 drones and 120 missiles causes power outages and casualties (updated). Ukrainian air defenses reportedly intercepted 140 aerial targets during a five-hour attack targeting thermal power plants as winter temperatures set in.

Political and Legal Developments

Der Spiegel: German coalition collapse сould delay Ukraine drone deliveries. The collapse of Germany’s ruling coalition has raised concerns over potential delays in arms supplies to Ukraine, including critical drone deliveries, as budget negotiations and political uncertainty loom.

Scholz dropped plans to call Putin few months ago at Zelenskyy’s request, Ukrainian ex-FM Kuleba says. However, Scholz called Putin on Friday anyway despite Ukraine’s objections.

New Developments

After three years of brutal Russian invasion, Ukraine faces mockery from Elon Musk. With tens of thousands dead and cities in ruins, Ukraine’s struggle for survival faces new challenges from within Trump’s emerging administration.

High casualties in Ukraine force Russia to ramp up junior officer training centers. Facing severe losses among junior officers on the battlefield, Russia plans to open 33 new military training centers by the end of 2024, signaling a deepening command crisis within its armed forces.

Ukraine clears 20% of mine-contaminated farmland liberated from Russian forces. Russia’s ongoing invasion left 30% of Ukraine contaminated with mines. Large-scale demining, aided by international support, aims to restore farmland.

Ukrainian woman, preschool teacher turned soldier, takes down Russian missile on first try. During one of Russia’s largest aerial assaults on Ukraine, a former educator serving in air defense forces intercepted a cruise missile on her first combat attempt.

