Zelenskyy: 1 million consumers lost power in morning due to massive Russian attack

Over one million consumers were disconnected from electricity following a large-scale Russian attack on 17 November, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in the evening address.

The president said that “this number is now significantly lower.”

Russia launched one of its largest combined air attacks in months on the morning of 17 November, deploying around 120 missiles and 90 drones to strike energy infrastructure across Ukraine. The attack killed and injured civilians, and caused widespread power outages.

The assault resulted in casualties, with two railway workers killed in the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast and two energy workers killed in the Odesa Oblast, with one additional person injured, reports indicate.

According to Zelenskyy, restoration works are ongoing in four oblasts and will continue around the clock.

Ukraine’s national energy company, Ukrenergo, announced scheduled power restrictions across all regions for Monday, 18 November.

NATO condemned the attacks, which targeted critical energy infrastructure across Ukraine. In response, Poland, a NATO member, deployed fighter jets as a precautionary measure, particularly due to strikes near Lviv, close to its border.

