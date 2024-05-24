Several explosions heard in Crimea overnight, occupying authorities claimed casualties due to attack

Local media outlets reported on 24 May that a series of explosions occurred in various parts of the Russian-occupied Crimea overnight.

Crimea has become a Russian military base as well as other occupied territories and is used for further aggression

Russian air defense systems reportedly shot down missiles over the Yevpatoria, Saky, Simferopol, Yalta, and Alushta. The occupation authorities have confirmed the missile attack near Alushta and Simferopol.

The Russian occupying authorities didn’t provide specific information about the consequences of the attack. Sergei Aksyonov, the head of the occupation administration, claims that “two random passersby” were killed in the Simferopol district. In the Alushta area, “a hit on an empty economic facility was recorded.”

The partisan movement Atesh claims that the “empty economic facility” in Alushta is “an important communications and control point” of the 28735 military unit in the village of Solnechnogorskoe. The partisans report significant damage to equipment, a significant number of killed Russian military personnel, and the likely destruction of the command post.

The Telegram channel Krymsky Veter claims that a radio antenna of a space observation station and several buildings were hit. High-ranking Russian military personnel reportedly were present at the time of the attack.

The channel also reports a fire at a Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) military unit in the village of Semidvorye, located in the same direction from Alushta as Solnechnogorskoe.

Other media report explosions in the areas of the Belbek military airfield, the village of Gvardeyskoe, near which an air base is located, and a number of other settlements.

Russian occupying authorities claim its Ukrainian military attacked the peninsula. However, Ukrainian officials didn’t confirm the information.

Read also: