12 EU countries call to speed up accession talks with Ukraine and Moldova

Twelve EU member states are calling for concrete steps toward integrating Ukraine and Moldova through an expedited accession process.
byMaria Tril
05/06/2024
1 minute read
eu-member-states
The European Union member states. Credit: European Data Journalism Network
Czech Minister for European Affairs Martín Dvořák initiated a letter urging the Belgian Presidency of the Council of the European Union to facilitate progress in accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova, the Czech media ČTK reported.

The letter, addressed to Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Labib and co-signed by 11 other EU member states – Sweden, Finland, Lithuania, Germany, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia, Estonia, Latvia and Slovakia – “highly appreciates the steps taken by the Belgian Presidency of the EU in the process of Ukraine’s and Moldova’s accession to the EU.”

The media emphasized “the need to motivate both countries through gradual integration into EU policies and programs until full membership.”

“The EU Council should ‘no later than’ June approve the negotiating frameworks for Ukraine and Moldova, allowing for the convening of intergovernmental conferences with both countries by the end of this month,” the signatories stated.

“I believe that now is the right time to move forward and take concrete steps in the process of Ukraine’s and Moldova’s accession to the EU,” Czech Minister Dvořák said.

Politico previously reported that Brussels officials insist on starting official accession negotiations with Ukraine as early as June.

EU Ambassador to Kyiv Katarina Maternova also believes Ukraine is ready to begin accession talks with the EU.

