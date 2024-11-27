Eng
Ukraine supports exhumations for Volyn tragedy victims, says Polish foreign minister

Ukraine and Poland agree to practical mechanisms for exhumation efforts, marking progress in addressing sensitive historical issues.
byOlena Mukhina
27/11/2024
2 minute read
Deforestation in Volyn. Photo: Volyn News
Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski, following talks with his Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha, announced that the Ukrainian minister assured him there are no obstacles to conducting exhumation works for the victims of the Volyn tragedy in Ukraine, according to PAP.

The Volyn tragedy (1943-1944) remains a painful chapter in Ukrainian-Polish relations, marked by the mass killing of approximately 30,000 Poles by the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA) and violence against 10,000 Ukrainians. Poland regards these events as genocide, while Ukraine emphasizes the complex motives behind the UPA’s actions. Poland has recently indicated it will block Ukraine’s EU accession until these historical issues, particularly the Volyn tragedy, are addressed. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has stressed that Ukraine must acknowledge and resolve these grievances to gain Poland’s support for its EU membership.

On 26 November, Sikorski said he discussed Ukraine’s future in the EU with his Ukrainian counterpart. A declaration regarding exhumations in Volyn will be issued following their meeting.

“Ukraine confirms that there are no obstacles for Polish state institutions and private entities to cooperate with relevant Ukrainian authorities in conducting search and exhumation works on Ukrainian territory by Ukrainian law and expresses its willingness to consider applications on these matters positively,” Sikorski emphasized.

In turn, Sybiha stated that both Kyiv and Warsaw are interested in resolving misunderstandings over historical issues, European Pravda reports.

“Every family has the right to honor their ancestors properly. Within the framework of a joint Ukrainian-Polish working group under the auspices of the culture ministries of both countries, we are working on practical mechanisms for conducting search and exhumation efforts,” the Ukrainian Foreign Minister assured.

Earlier, Ukraine’s Institute of National Memory announced plans to include the search and exhumation in Rivne Oblast in 2025 in response to requests from Polish citizens.

