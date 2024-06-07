Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

FT: Brussels says Ukraine meets criteria for EU accession talks

The European Commission has recommended accession talks with Ukraine this month, according to people familiar with the matter.
byOlena Mukhina
07/06/2024
1 minute read
Ukrainian and the EU flags flying in front of the European Parliament in Brussels. Photo via Eastnews.ua
FT: Brussels says Ukraine meets criteria for EU accession talks

The European Commission has recommended that the EU start accession talks with Ukraine this month, according to people familiar with the matter, the Financial Times reports.

Ukraine formally applied to become an EU member in 2022 and received candidate status and recommendations on reforms it needs to make to join the bloc.

The sources said the potential talks are the EU’s signal of support to Ukraine before Hungary takes over the EU presidency.

According to EU officials, Ukraine has met the required criteria and implemented anti-corruption measures, restrictions on political lobbying, and measures to protect languages used by national minorities.

Two of the people said a debate on whether to agree to start discussions on the accession would be held next week.

Hungary and its Prime Minister Viktor Orbán will likely raise objections against the negotiations.

Earlier, Orbán, known as Russian ruler Vladimir Putin’s top ally in the EU, held up other decisions on Ukraine, including giving the country an EU candidate status and providing it a $50 billion assistance package when the US halted the aid amid debates in Congress.

Belgium, the current chair, aims to start the first round of accession talks on 25 June before handing over the baton to Hungary.

Read more: 

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts