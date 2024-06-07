FT: Brussels says Ukraine meets criteria for EU accession talks

The European Commission has recommended that the EU start accession talks with Ukraine this month, according to people familiar with the matter, the Financial Times reports.

Ukraine formally applied to become an EU member in 2022 and received candidate status and recommendations on reforms it needs to make to join the bloc.

The sources said the potential talks are the EU’s signal of support to Ukraine before Hungary takes over the EU presidency.

According to EU officials, Ukraine has met the required criteria and implemented anti-corruption measures, restrictions on political lobbying, and measures to protect languages used by national minorities.

Two of the people said a debate on whether to agree to start discussions on the accession would be held next week.

Hungary and its Prime Minister Viktor Orbán will likely raise objections against the negotiations.

Earlier, Orbán, known as Russian ruler Vladimir Putin’s top ally in the EU, held up other decisions on Ukraine, including giving the country an EU candidate status and providing it a $50 billion assistance package when the US halted the aid amid debates in Congress.

Belgium, the current chair, aims to start the first round of accession talks on 25 June before handing over the baton to Hungary.

